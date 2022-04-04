Ladies’ Football: Alan McNally embracing a new challenge in rebuild at Foxrock Cabinteely

Back again, for another lap of the track. Alan McNally. The Nipper. Steeped in the game.

He spent the best of years with his beloved St Anne’s as one of their finest footballers, before giving years to the club in the Bohernabreena Board Room.

There were the years wearing the famous blue jersey with the Dubs before guiding other young county players to follow their dreams.

These days he’s in Kilbogget Park. Managing Foxrock Cabinteely. The Fox Cabs, who are one of the most formidable teams to have played ladies’ football in Dublin, begin their Go-Ahead Division 1 campaign tomorrow night away to Thomas Davis.

They have been Dublin champions for seven successive years. Dominating Leinster. Pat Ring and Peter Clarke driving the bus, with McNally’s arrival continuing the run.

Last Wednesday night at Kilbogget Park, Philip McAneley looked out at the action. He was there at the start. Another inspirational figure on the Churchview Road. Little did he know then where the journey would lead.

The years have moved on – and so have many of the players. “We have lost 11 players in the last two years,” reveals McNally. “So there are big changes here.”

But he’s excited for the season ahead. “We are re-building. We have the young players coming through and it’s great to see that.

“We have several minors on the team. And they’ll get plenty of game time now in the next few weeks because we have players injured and others who are not available for one reason or another. Exams, work commitments, and so on.

“But we are encouraged by what the young players are doing. They are working hard.”

Following in the footsteps of legendary footballers like Niamh Collins, Sinéad Goldrick and Amy Connolly.

Alan enjoyed the few weeks away from ringside, but the battery is back in the phone and it’s fully charged now.

“It will be hell for leather now over the next few weeks. And it’s great to be back out training and playing matches.

“We haven’t done much. We played a challenge against Blessington. We haven’t been on the pitch for quite a while, but we’ll keep going now.

“The main thing is to have a fit squad every week. And to keep the young players coming through. That’s the important thing.”

An intriguing season as the standards even out

THERE were some cracking matches last season. And this term promises much.

Foxrock Cabinteely have been out on their own for many years, but their manager, Alan McNally, declares that the gap is getting closer.

The emergence of Kilmacud Crokes extended the Foxes. And last year, Na Fianna impressed all with their run to the final. A game they were well on target to win.

But the champions came through, using all their guile. Learned on the hard road. A road that is getting steeper.

“The standard in Dublin keeps going up,” asserts McNally. “It’s not just one or two teams anymore that can dominate. Look at Cuala. They reached the Senior Championship semi-final last season. They have six players on the Dublin senior panel. So that tells you how much they have come on.

“I think they are going to have a very good season. They will be a serious threat this year. There’s no doubt about that.”

Ballyboden were top of the pops for many years. Last year they were back in the semi-final, where they hosted the Fox Cabs. A big crowd at Páirc Uí Mhurchú saw them give it their all in a memorable encounter.

Na Fianna’s Hannah Tyrrell (left) lit up the Championship. And she brought that elegance to the Dublin team.

Alan predicts that the Glasnevin side will be well in the mix when the medals are being given out. And they won’t be short of company.

Sporting gesture from Fins

THE opening game of the season for St Sylvester’s. Division 1 of the Go-Ahead Cup. A short hop to Swords. Syls got more than they expected.

A huard of honour from the host club greeted them as they ran onto the pitch at Lawless Memorial Park. The most thoughtful of accolades for the All-Ireland Intermediate football champions.

Those are the moments that make sport what it is. Syls will remember the Fingallians’ gesture when the result of the match is long forgotten.

Today, people still talk about the guard of honour that Offaly gave Antrim following the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final in Croke Park.

It was a spur of the moment thing. The hearts of the Offaly players were crushed. Antrim had pulled off a big shock. And foiled them of a place on the biggest day of all.

Yet the Offaly players stood tall to clap the Antrim team off the pitch down at the old Canal End. It was one of the most treasured memories from the big stadium.

Many years before, the English rugby team arrived in Dublin at the height of the troubles. Wales and Scotland didn’t travel. And when the English side ran out at Lansdowne Road, they got the warmest ovation they had ever received.

The hightlight came at the post-match dinner when the England captain, John Pullin, in his speech, famously remarked: “We mightn’t be much good, but at least we turn up!”