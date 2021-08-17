Ladies Fooball: Dublin prevail to secure final spot

As Lee Dunne might have said: ‘Hello to the Hill’. The Dubs back on their famous terrace.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Jim Gavin was on the radio. Talking about leadership. Humility was written in capital letters.

Mick Bohan’s team use the same ink. In the opening chapter, half-forward, Caoimhe O’Connor chased back. So far that she could have taken a seat in the front row of the Hogan Stand.

When Sarah Rowe got through at the Hill end, the Dubs were quick to pull down the blinds. With the inspirational Siobhán McGrath on hand to complete the job.

In the wink of an eye, Dublin were four points up. From below the Press Box, the words of Mick Bohan carried on the evening air: “Move it. Move it.” No team does it better.

Lyndsey Davey is the Dublin centre half-forward. But there she was, in the right corner-back spot in front of the Hogan, collecting a kick-out from goalkeeper, Ciara Trant.

Lyndsey made the first goal. She was up before the milkman, a step ahead of the traffic to pounce on a clearance and slip a pass to her fellow road-runner, Caoimhe O’Connor.

There was no celebration from the Dubs. They quietly ran back to their desks. To get ready for their next assignment.

Mayo gave the champions plenty to think about. Especially their centre half-forward, Rachel Kearns. A busy, powerful player that turned on the lights anytime she got the ball.

She was among the prime contenders for the Player of the Match. But the vote went to Hannah Tyrrell. The perfect wedding gift in a week in which she tied the knot. She ties the laces on her left boot better than most. And she sent over five neat points.

Dublin won by five points, 1-17 to 2-9. Had not Lisa Cafferky’s shot struck the outside of the post, Mayo would have been only two points behind at a critical stage.

But the Dubs saw it out. In their own, assured way. They kept on the move. And they kept the ball moving. Bohan’s favourite desert.

***************************************

The Dublin captain, Sineád Aherne, is on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp programme on TG4. In the advert for the show, you see her kicking the ball against the wall.

On Saturday at Croke Park, she kicked a most delicious point into the Davin End with her right foot.

Seconds later, she scored another nugget. This time with her left boot.

But her most delightful moment of the evening didn’t involve a score at all. It was the pass of the match. Again at the Davin End.

With the inside of her right boot, she curled a pass onto the runway for Caoimhe O’Connor. The accuracy and weight of the delivery was what made it so good.

Caoimhe didn’t have to break stride. It was like a chip to the green at Augusta, seeing the ball rolling back towards the hole with back spin.

But there was no mention of such moments from the skipper of the Blues.

“Our defence played very well. And they had to be on top of their game because Mayo asked us a few questions,” she reflected.

“Mayo deserve a lot of credit. They made us work hard. They never stopped working themselves. They kept going right till the final whistle.”

Mayo were six points down at half-time. And as they finished their cuppa, their day didn’t get any brighter. The Stadium Announcer, Jerry Grogan, told the attendance that Sineád Goldrick was coming onto the Dublin team.

Injuries had altered Dublin’s starting 15. “We have a strong panel,” remarked the captain . “When players are called in, they step up. And we managed to keep

ticking on the scores.”

***************************************

The persistent rain had made the pitch greasy. Conditions were going to test the gloves. And the studs.

It wasn’t going to be a tea-party. “There were many times out there when there were 50-50 balls to be won, and we showed a huge appetite in that regard,” said Dublin manager, Mick Bohan (right).

“A lot of the time, it was about trying to win the dirty ball. There was a real intensity to the game and I was very pleased with our commitment.” Mick was also impressed with Mayo. “There were spells in the game when we needed a couple of vital scores to settle us.

“We had a difficult build-up during the week with injuries. The players that came in did very well. But that’s what we expect. That’s what the panel is there for.”

Mayo boss, Michael Moyles, saluted the Dubs. “Our aim was to test ourselves againt the best team in the country, the All-Ireland champions, on the best pitch,” he stated.

“We didn’t perform as we had hoped, but Dublin are four or five years further down the road than us. We were disappointed to come up five points short at the end.”

Now it’s Dublin against Meath. Most were expecting another Dublin-Cork Reunion. But the resolute Royals had plans of their own.