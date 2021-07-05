Kilmacud Crokes hurlers on song as Ballinteer St John’s succumb in Division 1 clash

Jamie Clinton was in fine form for Kilmacud Crokes as they beat Ballinteer St John's. Photo: Sportsfile

Goals from James Dillon and Denis Murray proved key as Kilmacud Crokes eased to a comfortable 2-20 to 0-12 victory over near neighbours Ballinteer St John’s in their Dublin Adult Hurling League Division 1 encounter at Marley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were always in control with goalkeeper Eoin Dalton a solid presence between the sticks and he was offered strong protection at the back throughout from both Jamie Clinton and Cormac Keyes.

Dillon added four points to his goal to maintain his impressive recent form and with Michael Roche converting eleven points from placed balls, Kilmacud cruised home by fourteen points thanks to further scoring contributions by Rory Smith, Lorcan McMullan, Aaron O’Toole and Cian Mac Gabhann.

It proved far tighter in Shankill as Cuala were pushed all the way before edging Lucan Sarsfields by 4-12 to 2-16.

The bulk of the home scoring was shared by Emmet Murphy and Eoghan Ó Naoire as the Dalkey outfit impressed largely through the efforts of Ross Tierney, Andy Power and Cillian Sheanon.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Na Fianna and St Vincent’s delivered high-scoring away performances with the former cruising to a 1-37 to 1-11 win at Whitehall Colmcille while Vinnies were equally impressive as they defeated Naomh Barróg by 3-19 to 0-11.

In AHL2 North, it proved an evening of home comforts as Raheny, Naomh Fionnbarra and St Sylvester’s for the better of Scoil Uí Chonaill, O’Toole’s and Erin’s Isle respectively.

Across the city, St Jude’s made a short but fruitful trip to Kiltipper Road, defeating Thomas Davis by 2-21 to 1-18.

AHL1 South: Cuala 4-12 Lucan Sarsfields 2-16; Ballinteer St John’s 0-12 Kilmacud Crokes 2-20.

AHL1 North: Naomh Barróg 0-11 St Vincent’s 3-19; Whitehall Colmcille 1-11 Na Fianna 3-17.

AHL2 South: Thomas Davis 1-18 St Jude’s 2-21; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 3-19 Crumlin 0-14.

AHL2 North: Raheny 1-18 Scoil Uí Chonaill 2-8; Naomh Fionnbarra 0-21 O’Toole’s 1-13; St Sylvester’s 4-18 Erin’s Isle 1-16.