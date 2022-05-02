Kilmacud Crokes edge brave Ballinteer to land Féile honours

Kilmacud Crokes captain James Ryan celebrates with his team mates after they beat Ballinteer St Johns in the Féile na nGael Division 1 final in Parnell Park. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kilmacud Crokes 0-16 Ballinteer St John’s 0-8

Kilmacud Crokes delivered an exceptional team performance in getting the better of near neighbours Ballinteer St John’s by eight points in their Dublin Féile na nGael Division 1 hurling decider at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having only confirmed their final berth by virtue of a four point semi-final success over St Jude’s last Tuesday, Kilmacud were pushed all the way by a courageous St John’s outfit before making their dominance pay in the closing stages.

Ultimately, it was Kilmacud’s depth that proved the difference by the final whistle as they grew stronger the longer contest developed with their opponents unable to take advantage of the generous amounts of possession that they enjoyed throughout.

Central to Crokes’ success was the dead-ball excellence of Rory Flannery, with the talented centre-back converting his five frees and one ‘65’ with a composure and confidence that proved crucial in a contest where scores from play proved elusive.

That can be partially explained by the defensive brilliance on both sides with the likes of Flannery, Lochlainn Kennedy, Dáithí Linehan and Rian Robertson all hugely influential in curbing the Ballinteer threat.

The same could be said of their opponents as Brendan McDonnell enjoyed an immense performance at full-back for Ballinteer, with goalkeeper Robert O’Brien and corner-back Teddy Quirke also catching the eye as their side coped admirably with the increasing pressure that they faced.

In a tight, tense first half, Tomás Taylor opened the scoring for St John’s in the 2nd minute and while the lively Conall Criostóir and Flannery replied with frees for Crokes, it wasn’t until the 22nd minute that Kilmacud scored from play, with Ronan McNamara splitting the posts from distance.

With Ben O’Mahony, Tommy Cullen and Conor Quinn all battling heroically around the middle third to wrestle the initiative back in Ballinteer’s favour, St John’s finished the half strongly with a trio of O’Mahony frees leaving the teams deadlocked at 0-4 apiece at half-time.

Crucially, the interval stalled Ballinteer’s momentum however as Crokes regrouped impressively having looked vulnerable before the break, and three points on the bounce from Cian Moriarty, Flannery and the pacy Fintan Lydon left St John’s with a mountain to climb.

That mountain grew steeper as Flannery, Criostóir and the talented Conall O’Sullivan increased Crokes’ buffer at the three-quarter mark with points from O’Mahony and Quinn by way of reply a more than equitable reward for their battling efforts.

However, Kilmacud were playing with greater confidence and cohesion entering the final straight and they ensured a deserved victory as substitute Matthew O’Rafferty, Flannery, O’Sullivan and Criostóir all added scores in the final ten minutes to re-affirm their team’s superiority on the day.

MATCHFILE

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: R Flannery 0-6 (5f, 1 ‘65’), C Criostóir 0-4 (3f), C O’Sullivan 0-2, F Lydon, R McNamara, C Moriarty, M O’Rafferty 0-1 each. Ballinteer St John’s: B O’Mahony 0-4 (4f), C Quinn 0-2, T Cullen, T Taylor 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: C Coogan; T Ambrose, L Kennedy, D Linehan; R Robertson, R Flannery, J Ryan; E O’Donovan, F Donohoe; C O’Sullivan, F Lydon, R McNamara; C Moriarty, T Curtin, C Criostóir. Subs: R Crowley for Curtin (half-time), C Kennedy for Ambrose (36), M O’Rafferty for McNamara (51), R Gargan for Moriarty (55), H Brosnan for O’Sullivan (57), J Tuiliani for Linehan (60), J Axelsson for Robertson (60).

Ballinteer St John’s: R O’Brien; T Quirke, B McDonnell, A Casey; G O’Sullivan, E McMonagle, T Dillon; B O’Mahony, T Cullen; T Taylor, C Quinn, J Soper; M Cosgrove, D Browne, C Carry. Subs: C Ó Bric for O’Sullivan (22), R Murphy for Carry (half-time), G O’Sullivan for Dillon (38), O Dooley for Cosgrove (47), C Noonan for Casey (57), T Smith for Soper (57), F O’Sullivan for Taylor (59), M O’Dea for Quirke (64).

Mentors – Kilmacud Crokes: Ros Criostóir, Jim Ryan, Brian McNamara, Paddy Linehan. Ballinteer St John’s: Johnny Cullen, Kevin O’Brien, Mike Murphy, John Power, Morgan O’Sullivan, Iain Ó hEithir.

Referee: Ian Howley (O’Dwyer’s).

Wides - Kilmacud Crokes: 8 (4+4). Ballinteer St John’s: 5 (2+3)

Conditions: Slippy surface after morning showers.

Player of the Game: Rory Flannery (Kilmacud Crokes)

St Finian’s on song to beat Pers

Dublin Féile Division 2-4

St Finian’s, Swords finished on the front foot when overcoming a battling St Peregrine’s by 6-7 to 2-7 in their absorbing Division 4 decider in Parnell Park last Saturday.

The winners took control thanks largely to the defensive efforts of Liam Fennessy, Ryan Doyle and Tom Kennedy with Cathal Kettle and Donal Redmond impressing at midfield.

Liam Galvin (3-2) and Oisín O’Hea (1-1) proved a handful for the Peregrine’s defence while Tom Fahey excelled at both wing-forward and goalkeeper for St Finian’s.

In Somerton Park, Naomh Mearnóg claimed a deserved 3-10 to 0-7 win over Castleknock in the Division 2 final.

The bulk of their scoring came through Aaron Gahan, Luke Rafter, Finn O’Donnell and Jamie Flynn with Luke McCartney, Seán Gorey and Matthew Reen also on song for the Portmarnock outfit.

Scoil shine as they win Féile title

Dublin Féile Division 5-7

Scoil Uí Chonaill were crowned Féile Hurling Division 6 winners after their hugely impressive 4-5 to 1-6 win over Kilmacud Crokes B in UCD on Saturday morning.

Tiarnán Brown was in fine scoring form for Scoil, finishing the game with 2-4 to his name, and he received valuable support in the scoring stakes from Fahad Omar (1-1) and Niall Mac Cárthaigh.

At the opposite end of the field, goalkeeper and captain Alex Courtney was a more than solid presence between the sticks with Diarmuid Murphy, Luke Murphy and Rafa Almeide were others to shine for the winners.

The Division 5 decider was a more high-scoring affair as Ballyboden St Enda’s B defeated Thomas Davis by 5-15 to 1-13 in O’Toole Park.

All twenty players involved made a huge contribution to Boden’s success with Daniel Lynch leading their line superbly from full-forward, plundering four goals in the process.

