Kilmacud Crokes ease into hurling decider, overcoming Ballyboden St Enda’s

Kilmacud Crokes kept their title defence ambitions intact as they eased past Ballyboden St Enda’s by 1-21 to 0-15 in their Dublin SHC1 semi-final at Parnell Park on Saturday.

The holders were full value for their nine-point success, overcoming a sloppy start due to their four-week break, with Paul Ryan and Conor Dooley firing three and two points, respectively, to hand Boden the early edge.

However, their early momentum was punctured at the end of the first quarter as Alex Considine pounced on an Oisín O’Rorke free, turning sharply to fire unerringly past Finn McGarry.

From that juncture, Crokes began to find their collective stride with Cian Mac Gabhann and Mark Grogan more than justifying their selection and a trio of Fergal Whitely points pushed them 1-12 to 0-10 ahead at the break.

There was never any semblance St Enda’s could bridge that deficit in the second half. Even though Crokes were not as fluent, the promise of their midfield pairing of Davy Crowe and Dara Purcell, allied to three points by Fionn Ó Ceallaigh saw them home comfortably.

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rorke 0-6 (5f), A Considine 1-1, F Whitely, D Purcell, F Ó Ceallaigh 0-3 each, R Hayes, D Crowe 0-2 each, M Roche 0-1. Ballyboden St Endas: P Ryan 0-5 (1f), N Ryan 0-3, C Dooley, N McMorrow 0-2 each, A Mellett, S Lambert, K Desmond 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B Sheehy, D Butler, C Ryan; C Mac Gabhann, M Grogan, C Ó Cathasaigh; D Crowe, D Purcell; C Conway, O O’Rorke, F Whitely; M Roche, R Hayes, A Considine. Subs: F Ó Ceallaigh for Considine (34), S Veale for Conway (41), R O’Loughlin for Butler (54), B Hayes for MacGabhann (56), R Costello for Roche (58).

Ballyboden St Endas: F McGarry, L Corcoran, J Madden, S O’Connor; S Durkin, D O’Connor, P Dunleavy; N Ryan; A Mellett; L McDwyer, C Keaney, C Dooley; N McMorrow, P Ryan, S Lambert. Subs: T Hammersley for Keaney (38), P Christie for McDwyer (39), K Desmond for Dooley (54), H O’Sullivan for Dunleavy (57).