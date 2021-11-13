Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin Senior Hurling Championship title after dramatic final win over Na Fianna

Seán Burke of Na Fianna has his jersey pulled by Alex Considine of Kilmacud Crokes during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes secured their sixth Dublin hurling title and a first in seven seasons after a dramatic win over first time finalists Na Fianna at Parnell Park.

A Donal Burke goal in the 50th minute put the Glasnevin side nine points clear. But they were unable to close out the contest – scoring only one more point during normal time.

In contrast, Crokes went on a goal spree hitting 3-1 with the equalising goal coming from full forward Ronan Hayes – who had missed a penalty in the 54th minute – in the fifth minute of injury time. He finished with a 1-14 tally.

A shell-shocked Na Fianna never recovered and were completely overwhelmed in the 20 minutes of extra time with Hayes giving an exhibition of point scoring – 0-6 including three from play - as Crokes outscored Na Fianna 8-1.

It was cruel luck on Na Fianna who apart from conceding an eighth minute goal had controlled much of the game and lead by four points at half time.

Sean Currie gave an exhibition of scoring with from play with a 0-7 contribution, but Kilmacud Crokes' goalscoring instincts rescued them.

Their footballers contest the Dublin final next weekend meaning they are one win away from securing their first ever double last achieved by Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2009.

Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes – R Hayes 1-14 (8f, 1 65), O O’Rorke 1-3, A Considine, F Whitley 1-1 each, C Conway 0-3, L McMullan 0-2, D Purcell, D Crowe 0-1 each. Na Fianna – D Burke 2-7 (1-0 pen; 6 f), S Currie 0-8 (1 sideline), AJ Murphy, M Murphy 0-2 each, P Feeney, S Barrett, AJ Murphy, L Rushe, P O’Dea, K Burke 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B O’Carroll, D Crowe, B Sheehy; C MacGabhann; M Grogan,P Linehan; L McMullan; D Mulligan; C Conway, F Whitely, D Purcell; O O’Rorke, R Hayes, A Considine. Subs: M Howard for Purcell 42m, S Veale for Conway 46m, C O Cathasaigh for MacGabhannl 52m ET D Purcell for Whitely ht, J Dillon for Considine 75m.

Na Fianna: J Tracey; S Burke, K Burke, S Baxter; D Ryan, L Rushe, P O’Dea; P Feeney, M Murphy; S Currie, D Burke, S Barrett; F Breathnach, C Currie, AJ Murphy. Subs: C McHugh for Baxter 40m, M Quilty for Feeney 49m, C Kelly for S Burke 50, E McHugh for AJ Murphy 56m, H Fenlon for O’Dea 60 +2.ET: K Murphy for M Murphy 67m, S Ryan for C Currie 68m,

Referee: C Mooney.