Kieran Duff: Mayo defeat highlights how Dublin have become too predictable in attack

Seán MacMahon of Dublin is tackled by Diarmuid O’Connor of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin’s defeat to Mayo on Saturday night was another reminder, if any was needed, of their current status in the pecking order as they failed to translate a relatively encouraging first half into anything more tangible after the break.

Granted, there was the concession of two goals in that first period, exchanges which highlighted how exposed the defence can be at times, but there seemed to be an improvement in terms of intensity in the tackle and fluency when breaking forward.

However, any positivity to derive from the first half was quickly lost upon the restart as Dublin’s shooting became increasingly erratic, betraying a lack of confidence in front of goal, and there were few threats for Robbie Hennelly to deal with in the Mayo goal – except for his fine reflex effort to thwart substitute Lorcan O’Dell.

“I was generally encouraged with how Dublin performed in the first half, but the performance seemed to dip a bit in the second half,” said former Dublin attacker Kieran Duff.

“Having seen the previous two defeats to Armagh and Kerry, I really didn’t feel that things were as bad as people were making it out to be, but there are certainly issues with the panel at the minute when you consider all the new lads that have been brought in.

“These fellas have to adapt to the environment of senior inter-county football and be given time to do so, but unfortunately, injuries to some experienced players like James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan, in particular, have meant that they have been thrown in at the deep end – perhaps sooner than would be ideal.

“Despite that, I still thought Dublin played quite well in patches during the first half and there was a good bit of aggression in the tackle.

“However, the defence struggled when faced with one-on-one or two-on-two situations and the goals that Mayo scored were far too easily created from a Dublin perspective.

“The diagonal ball into the forward line worked well, but I don’t think they did enough of it. Was that because the players inside were not making the runs or was it because the lads in possession were too slow to deliver the ball?

“Either way, the longer the game went on, the more predictable Dublin’s attacking became and you never really sensed that they would claw back their deficit, something that was a feature of the teams over the past decade,” added the Fingallians clubman.

Certainly, Dublin looked bereft of ideas the more the contest evolved, with Mayo having a deeper bench to utilise to ensure they retained control of the contest.

In contrast, Dessie Farrell’s side kicked a series of confidence-sapping wides to undermine any hopes of a comeback and that was the area that caused most concern to the two-time All-Star.

“You don’t have to go back too far to remember Dublin catching teams on the line as they drove at teams in waves, but that just wasn’t evident on Saturday night and it never looked likely to be fair,” said Duff.

“You would always associate Dublin with teams that would chase a game with high numbers, giving options on either side, but it’s all too pedestrian now, making it far too easy for their opponents to defend. They just weren’t driving at teams with any confidence or looking to break a tackle to create an overlap, and there are just no signs of penetration or threat now.

“That’s where someone like Con O’Callaghan would help as he is so direct and his first instinct is always to attack his marker, but you can’t expect all of Dublin’s problems to be rectified once he returns.

“That applies to the others coming back like Mick Fitzsimons last Saturday or James McCarthy.

“You have to remember that they are an ageing bunch of players with a lot of mileage on the legs but their presence now is probably more important than at any time previously in terms of helping to bring the younger lads through,” added Duff.

Should Dublin fail to pick up sufficient points in their remaining four games to remain in the top flight, Duff feels a period in Division 2, while not ideal, may not be the worst outcome as new players look to find their feet at this grade.

“Of course, you want to be competing against the top teams and Division 1 is where you do that but there’s no question that Dublin are behind several counties at present.

“Dublin used to have an advantage in terms of their development panels, but other counties have caught up in that regard and are reaping their own benefits now.

“There has been a gradual drop-off since the five-in-a-row success and that was inevitable, and we’re now back with the bunch and behind a number of the top counties.

“Some teams are ahead of us and maybe allowing the players to develop in Division 2 might help.

“The calibre of player available to Dublin is just not the same now and some basic errors have crept into their play.

“Everything comes in cycles and Dublin are at a lower ebb than they have been for quite a while and that’s just something that is central to their disappointing results so far this year.”