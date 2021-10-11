Kickhams win but injuries a concern

The final group matches in the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship were spread out across three days last weekend, with holders Ballymun Kickhams and Thomas Davis advancing from Group 3 by virtue of their contrasting wins on Friday evening.

Kickhams finished in top spot in the group despite looking a shadow of the team that were so dominant in last year’s renewal and they were once again pushed all the way before edging Clontarf by 0-14 to 1-9 in St Margaret’s.

Injuries to key personnel such as James McCarthy, Dean Rock and Evan Comerford may have threatened to undermine their title defence this year but their battling qualities remain well-honed ahead of the knock-out stages.

Down in Parnell Park, Thomas Davis were far more convincing as they dominated from the outset in defeating Skerries Harps by 2-16 to 1-7.

A Harry Dawson goal helped cancel out a strong Thomas Davis start but that failed to stall the momentum of the Kiltipper Road outfit as goals from Eoin Kirby and Sean Reilly left them 2-7 to 1-3 ahead by half-time.

It proved a procession from that point as Skerries struggled to make any impression after the break as the likes of Fionn Murray, Ryan Deegan, Shane McGrath and Davy Keogh all tagged on points to help complete a routine victory.

The bulk of the drama this weekend was reserved for Group 2 with Castleknock’s 1-18 to 1-12 victory over St Vincent’s in The Naul ensuring they face a play-off against Ballinteer St John’s for the remaining quarter-final spot.

Castleknock looked well set to progress to the last eight as a Seamus O’Carroll goal and five points from Gerard McDermottroe helped them lead by 1-10 to 0-6 and they continued to dominate upon the restart thanks to further scores by Ben Galvin, Rob Shaw, Conor Chawke and Ciaran Kilkenny.

However, a sloppy conclusion that saw them concede 1-3 without reply to a trio of Tomás Quinn frees and a Liam McGovern goal reduced their scoring difference to that of Ballinteer.

On Sunday, a strong start proved decisive as Na Fianna booked their place in the last eight when beating Raheny by 0-17 to 0-11 at Parnell Park.

Brian O’Leary scored three early points from play before Sean Grenham opened up Raheny’s account when converting a 16th minute free but a brace of David Lacey frees ensured Na Fianna a 0-8 to 0-4 interval lead.

Raheny showed well in the initial stages of the second-half with points from Darren Byrne and Grenham halving their deficit and while Na Fianna replied in kind through Aaron Byrne and O’Leary, successive scores by Brian Fenton, Grenham and James O’Kane left the tie delicately poised by the end of the third quarter.

However, Na Fianna regained the initiative with the free-taking of Byrne and points from James Doran and Sean Caffrey seeing them home by six points.

SFC1 Group 1: Whitehall Colmcille 0-5 Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-12; Raheny 0-11 Na Fianna 0-17.

SFC1 Group 2: Castleknock 1-18 St Vincent’s 1-12; Ballinteer St John’s 0-6 Kilmacud Crokes 1-23.

SFC1 Group 3: Ballymun Kickhams 0-14 Clontarf 1-9; Thomas Davis 2-16 Skerries Harps 1-7.

SFC1 Group 4: St Jude’s 2-23 Round Towers Lusk 0-7; Lucan Sarsfields 4-16 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-9.