Kickhams well placed to retain their title

Ballymun Kickhams will hope to have Dean Rock at full fitness for their Championship campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

A wonderful weekend of top quality action awaits with the eagerly anticipated renewal of the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship.

The question on most people’s lips is what team, if any, is best equipped to stop holders Ballymun Kickhams from building on last year’s dominance and denying them a second championship on the bounce.

Granted, Kickhams weren’t inconvenienced as in previous years by the large number of county players in their ranks due to club competitions being completed prior to intercounty action.

freshness

And while there has been a break since Dublin’s loss to Mayo last month, the freshness of Ballymun’s Dublin contingent will be pivotal to their title defence, according to former Dublin selector Brian Talty.

“I think if you were asked to pick a winner at this early stage, then Ballymun would be the obvious choice.

“They were so impressive last year and they certainly benefited from having their county players fresh for the first campaign in a long time.

“That certainly had a negative effect on them previously so it will be interesting to see how they are next weekend.

“I sensed there were some issues around Dean Rock’s (pictured) fitness for Dublin over the course of the summer and he is such an important player for Ballymun that they will need him at full fitness.

“I’m not sure that motivation will be an issue as they are an ambitious group and the fact they weren’t able to represent the county in the Leinster Championship last year could act as a great spur for them this year.

“It’s so hard to know where teams are at the minute and we’ll have a better idea after the first round of matches are played, but on all known evidence at present, it would be hard to look beyond Kickhams,” added Talty.

Given the difficulties in defending the senior title and the depth of quality in the championship, Talty feels that Na Fianna might be best placed to push their near neighbours for ultimate honours.

The Glasnevin outfit impressed during the league, beating Kilmacud Crokes in last week’s AFL1 decider, with Talty impressed by what he has seen from Lar Norton’s charges.

“I thought that Na Fianna were really good in the league final and that was without both Eoin Murchan and Aaron Byrne, two key players for them.

pace

“They have defenders that want to defend tight on their men and that are true, conventional man-markers and further up the field, they are blessed with an abundance of pace.

“They have lots of mobile and pacy forwards in the likes of David Lacey, Sean Caffrey, James Doran and Conor McHugh and they just look like a team that is very well organised and know what is expected of them.

“Ballyboden may be in a period of transition but are always there or thereabouts and St Jude’s are a model of consistency.

“It really is all to play for and it is great to have it to look forward to,” added Talty.