Kaman puts in the Bag for St Jude’s

St Jude’s continued their winning ways in Division 1 of the Dublin Under 19 Football League as they made the short but fruitful trip to Sancta Maria on Friday night, defeating Ballyboden St Enda’s by 0-12 to 2-3.

On an evening when scores proved elusive, the contribution of St Jude’s centre-forward Kaman Bagnell was crucial, with his seven points including five from placed balls.

Cillian French also impressed for the winners from centrefield as he chipped in with a point alongside further scoring contributions from Eoin Kenny, Darragh Malone and Sean Kirwan.

Boden battled in vain to get back in the hunt but the visitors closed out the win with both Anthony McGenniss and Darragh O’Connor shining from wing-back.

On a weekend of away success, both Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna enjoyed comfortable away wins at St Vincent’s and Cuala respectively.

U19FL1: Cuala 1-8 Na Fianna 3-15; St Vincent’s 0-6 Kilmacud Crokes 5-27; Clontarf v Skerries Harps OFF; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-3 St Jude’s 0-12.

Super Sars

In Division 2, goals proved telling as Lucan Sarsfields registered an impressive 3-11 to 0-12 victory over Raheny in St Anne’s Park.

The green flags were raised by Jack Lawlor, Conor Hyland and Finn Bruton while Conor Sheary was also hugely influential in the Sarsfields attack.

At the opposite end of the field, Cathal Doody was calmly effective between the sticks with the defensive displays of Eoin Kilduff and Zach Delmar ensuring there was no way back for Raheny.

Ballinteer St John’s continued on their winning ways as a strong defensive display saw them defeat Naomh Barróg by 0-14 to 1-2.

U19FL2: Raheny 0-12 Lucan Sarsfields 3-11; Naomh Barróg 1-2 Ballinteer St John’s 0-14.