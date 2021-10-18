Joy for St Jude’s as Hannah Begley bags only goal to help secure senior camogie title against St Vincent’s

St Jude's celebrate with the trophy after their final success. Photo: Arthur Carron

St Vincent's Muireann Kelleher is chased by St Jude's Niamh Gannon and Leah Butler in the Dublin Camogie Senior 1 Championship final at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown. Photo: Arthur Carron

An enthralling encounter, another classic. The Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship final.

Sunday afternoon at the Abbotstown Arena, the place was stuffed. In the packed stand, the people were on their feet, the players on their toes.

A double-decker arrived from the good people of Go-Ahead Ireland, who were giving out flags to all the children.

It was mild and dry. The green carpet was like a bowling green. The great Mickey Whelan was in the house.

They were playing for the Maura Brady Cup, a woman who gave so much to Dublin and her club St Anne’s.

It was the third year in a row that these clubs have met in the final. And this was the best duel of the lot.

Four times they were level. And for all of the contest, there wasn’t a breath between them. Pulsating stuff.

So much commitment to winning the dirty ball. So many tussles. Even James Bond would have found it difficult to escape the heavy traffic.All over the pitch, there was pressure on the ball. You had to do your work. Quickly and sharply.

The tempo was set from the off. Both defences weren’t giving away any loose change. Every door, and every window, was bolted tight.

Early on, Muireann Kelleher of St Vincent’s found a yard and sent over a picture point into the road-end goal.

Three times they were level before half-time. Vincent’s led at the tea, 0-8 to 0-7. Five of those points coming from Ali Maguire, three of them from frees. Her second point from play was a nugget. She turned crisply onto her left side, gained an inch, and arrowed over the chimney pot.

The champions were displaying speed in attack. And in centre half-back Hannah Hegarty, they possess a genuine diamond.

In the opening half, she twisted and turned her way out of trouble before playing a precise pass to Niamh Gannon. Niamh won a free, which Sinéad Nolan slotted over.

Sinéad was in good form from the placed ball, converting four frees before the interval. And a point from play.

Aisling Maher made it 0-9 to 0-7 to Vincent’s on the opening page of the second half. Then, in one of the scores of the season, never mind the match, Hegarty drove over a gem that belonged in the front window of Weir’s of Grafton Street.

Deep in the second half, Hannah was to make a magnificent block. The kind of block that wins you a Championship.

Maguire replied for Vincent’s with another porcelain point from play. But then, ten minutes into the second period came the most decisive moment of the match - the only goal of the game.

Hannah Begley was to the left of the posts. She pounced on the loose ball and managed to guide it just under the bar. Jude’s ahead for the first time – 1-8 to 0-10.

The atmosphere was crackling now. Maguire levelled it for the last time with a ‘45’. Jude’s then struck three points without reply, a Nolan ‘45’, and points from play by Niamh Gannon and Caragh Dawson.

A goal in it. Vincent’s rose again, Anna Sullivan showing her quality. Begley produced a point for Jude’s, followed by another elegant Dawson point. A goal in it again, with time almost up.

Dublin’s All-Star, Maher, made a surging run. Five or six opponents on her heels. It took them all to snuff out the chance. Vincent’s kept pressing. There were a couple of hectic scrambles in front of the Jude’s goal.

Aisling Gannon popped over a late Jude’s point. Injury-time and two points between them. “Blow it up, ref,” came the call from the Tymon followers. And they were soon throwing their hats in the air. All agreeing that it takes something special to overcome the mighty Vins. Jude’s, champions of Dublin once again.

MATCHFILE

SCORERS – ST JUDE’S: S Nolan 0-6 (4f, 1 45), H Begley 1-1, C Dawson 0-3, A Gannon 0-2, H Hegarty, N Gannon 0-1 each. ST VINCENT’S: A Maguire 0-7 (3f, 1 45), A Sullivan 0-4, A Maher 0-2, M Kelleher, A Lambe 0-1 each.

ST JUDE’S: F McCarthy; C Kilbane, E Browne, C Gannon; E O’Riordan, H Hegarty, L Butler; C Nicoletti, N Gannon; A Walsh, E Young, C Dawson; S Nolan, A Gannon, A Molloy. Subs: H O’Malley, H Begley.

ST VINCENT’S: C Clinton; D Johnstone, G Quinn, L Smith; C O’Leary, N Hetherton, S McBride; D Smith, M Kelleher; A Maher, G Gilroy, A Sullivan; E McGovern, A Fanning, A Maguire. Subs: F Fogarty, A Lambe, C Donnelly.

MENTORS – ST JUDE’S: D Fox, M O’Donnell, P McCarthy, M Clohessy, G McManus. ST VINCENT’S: M Whelan, P Gilroy, P Murphy, K Kantounia, T Russell, A Drumgoole, D O’Leary.

REFEREE: Jason Buckley (Setanta).

WIDES – ST JUDE’S: 5 (2+3); ST VINCENT’S: 6 (1+5).

CONDITIONS: Pitch in excellent order, pleasant afternoon.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Claire Gannon (St Jude’s).