Joe is happy to help at St Peregrine’s

THE call came. Brian McEniff, the Donegal manager, issued the invitation.

Joe McBrearty had impressed all with his coaching work at Naomh Conaill.

“I was only 24, so it was pretty daunting for me,” admits Joe. “I was younger than most of the players. But I felt if I didn’t accept the opportunity, I’d regret it.

“It was great to be working at that level. I learnt so much. The players were such a help to me. I’m still friends with them today.”

Joe is now managing St Peregrine’s. In Division 3 of the Go-Ahead Dublin Adult Football League. “We have good facilities here. You couldn’t ask for better. When you have dedicated players, and good people around you, things are so much better.

“The AFL 3 is a tough standard. Dublin football is of a very high quality. But so is club football right throughout the country. You can see that when they broadcast the matches live.”

Next August (3rd, 4th and 5th), Peregrine’s are hosting an Advanced Skills Camp in hurling, camogie and football for boys and girls, aged 12 to 18. All the sessions will be conducted by inter-county players and coaches.

“We did the football last year and it went very well. We had 120 attending.”

More details on the St Peregrine’s website, www.cnp.ie or sign up on Clubforce.

With All-Ireland winning Dub in the building, Eric Lowndes, the Peregrine’s kids don’t lack for inspiration.

Joe is from Killybegs. Coleman County. Joe follows Everton. “I have been a fan since 1985.”

He coached Séamus when he was playing Gaelic football. “You couldn’t meet a nicer person. He was an exceptional Gaelic footballer. He definitely would have played for the county. No doubt about it.

“The last game I remember him playing for Killybegs was when we got to the Ulster Club Minor final. He was centre half-back and he gave a brilliant display. He also played centre half-back in the Senior Championship, so that tells you.”

Joe has seen the game change. “I recall watching matches back in the 90’s. The football was so exciting. There was no word of sweepers or anything like that. You sent out your best team. Both teams would go for it. And if you were good enough at the end of the day, you won. Now, of course, it’s much more tactical. No team wants to be exposed.”

Conor is pride of The Parish

THE minutes were ticking down. Dublin were two points up. And hanging in there. Parnell Park was electric.

The first match of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. Laois were rattling the Church end door.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny looked to his bench. And on came Conor Donohoe. You could hear the cheer back in Farnham Drive

Conor of Erin’s Isle. A proud moment for the Finglas club. And especially for his family. His parents, Tommy and Clare, have done so much for Isles. The sun is shining again on this great club.

It’s hard graft at the coalface that has seen the renaissance. Earlier last Saturday, Dublin beat Kilkenny at Nowlan Park in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship. There were three Erin’s Isle players on the Dublin side, Senan Clarke, Cian Moran and Ollie Gaffney. All three had been coached by Conor Donohoe for five years.

On Saturday night, the county chairman Mick Seavers had the widest smile in Donnycarney. And as he’d say himself: “Come on the Parish.”

All aboard for trip to Wexford

BIG game for the Dublin hurlers in Wexford next Saturday (5.0). Their second match in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Friends of Dublin Hurling are running their buses. Leaving Connolly Station at 13.10. Passengers can also get the bus opposite the Stillorgan Shopping Centre (Bus Stop number 2012) at 13.30.

There will be a 45-minute break in Gorey on the way to the game.

To book a seat, text your name and pick-up point to 087-7205887 before tomorrow at 6.pm. Return fare €10 for members. €15 for non-members.