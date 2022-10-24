JFC1 final between St Finian’s Swords and Garristown ends in thrilling draw

A goal by Ciaran Galvin handed Garristown the initiative in the second half but James Doyle then netted for St Finian’s. Photo: Sportsfile

St Finian’s Swords and Garristown will have to wait another week to decide the Dublin Junior 1 Club Football Championship following their absorbing 1-8 apiece draw at the Clann Mhuire grounds in Naul on Sunday.

The quality may not have been at its highest, given the inclement weather, but there was no doubting the intensity and application on show as the contest reached fever pitch in the closing quarter.

It was St Finian’s that edged the first half and were leading by 0-6 to 0-3 heading towards the interval, but on a low-scoring day Garristown kicked two crucial points in quick succession to trim their deficit to the slimmest of margins by half-time.

A goal by Ciaran Galvin handed Garristown the initiative in the second half but James Doyle then netted for St Finian’s to hand his side what seemed an impregnable three-point advantage with eight minutes remaining.

Back came Garristown to kick three points on the bounce to restore parity with neither side able to find that elusive winning score in the dying stages.

“Despite losing a three-point lead near the end, we’re probably relieved to still be in the hunt,” said St Finian’s manager John Doherty.

“We didn’t play the way that we know we can and made lots of errors, so having a replay to look forward to isn’t the worst thing in the world.

“We are generally a strong second-half team but that just didn’t materialise on the day and we’ll need to improve for the replay,” he added.

Patrick Dunne, Jack Dempsey and Brandon Caffrey were the pick of the St Finian’s side, with Andy Mallon using all his customary experience from centre-back.

Sean Gormley and Sean McManus impressed for a Garristown outfit that were indebted to points from Ben O’Brien and Tommy White in keeping their challenge alive.