Jekyll and Hyde performance won't cut it against top guns Kerry and Tyrone, says former Dublin star Johnny McNally

For the first-half of Sunday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Meath, Dublin’s supporters could justifiably have felt that their increasing concerns in terms of the county’s fortunes had been partially allayed, as the Dubs dominated from the outset.

Scores were coming thick and fast while at the opposite end of the field, the return to the fold of Jonny Cooper was another positive to derive from the display, with the Na Fianna clubman giving the defence a more settled and experienced look.

However, far from building on those solid foundations, Dublin lost their way in the third quarter, allowing a game, but limited, Meath the chance to seize the initiative – with Dublin’s eleven-point interval lead gradually diminished as the contest evolved.

Dublin’s play became increasingly error-strewn, with their shot selection and conversion highly questionable at times. And it was only in added time that they rediscovered their renowned composure, by kicking the final three points of the game to banish any thoughts of what would have constituted a seismic shock.

Depending on your viewpoint, there was sufficient evidence to suggest, based on their first-half showing at least, that the Dubs were beginning to regain their fluidity after a lethargic showing in the previous round against Wexford.

However, those with a more pessimistic outlook will certainly focus on the team’s travails in the second half, with former Dublin attacker Johnny McNally conscious of the need to focus on both the positives and negatives of Sunday’s Jekyll and Hyde display.

“They wouldn’t want to play like that against a team like Tyrone or Kerry, as it’s unlikely they would come through another performance like the one on Sunday.

“Having said that, I was very impressed with how Dublin played in the first half and I thought that their movement was back to somewhere close to their best.

“There were periods during the half where they looked unstoppable – and when you watch them in full flow, they look so impressive.

“Niall Scully was hugging the touchline and offering the space to the inside-forwards, and Brian Fenton was just unbelievable.

“They put in a massive effort during that first half with their senior players– Fenton, James McCarthy and Ciarán Kilkenny – showing the leadership required at this level.

“It’s really hard to know what happened in the second half, but their confidence just seemed to leave them and some of the lads seemed afraid to take the shot on.

“It can happen sometimes and you have to take the weather into account too but, definitely, Dublin will be looking for greater consistency in their play if they’re to defend their All-Ireland title,” said the Ballinteer St John’s legend .

Key absentees, either through injury or retirement, have also weakened Dublin’s hand this year but despite the holders showing visible signs of incremental decline, McNally is confident that there is sufficient quality and experience in the panel to ensure another successful championship run is within their scope.

“It has been tough for Dublin this year with losing some key players and I think Paul Mannion stepping down for the time being at least is a massive loss.

“Dean Rock has looked a bit rusty since coming back but he will improve from Sunday’s experience, and Brian Howard is becoming a more central figure for Dublin with every game that he plays.

“I still think Dublin are the team to beat but they just need to show greater consistency within the games, and not have these lengthy ‘down times’ during the matches .

“Some lads will hopefully come back to the fold soon enough, like John Small and Eoin Murchan, and that will increase Dublin’s options all over the field,” added McNally.