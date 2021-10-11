Jameson proves the toast of Mary’s

The quarter-finalists for this year’s Dublin Senior 2 Football Championship were confirmed last Saturday with St Mary’s Saggart ensuring their place in the last eight with an impressive 2-14 to 1-7 home win against Fingal Ravens.

Despite the concession of an early goal, St Mary’s set the tempo initially with scores from Eoin Murray, Conor Jameson and Ed Mahon prompting a 0-5 to 1-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.

With Kyle Butler and Mick O’Keeffe dominating the exchanges at centrefield, the hosts extended their advantage by half-time to three points (0-9 to 1-3), with Blaine Kelly, Jameson and Kyle Butler all on target.

The third quarter saw St Mary’s push for home and the goal that their play deserved duly arrived through Adam Brady with Murray and Mahon adding to their personal tallies as the contest evolved.

By this stage, there was no way back for the visitors as they struggled to make a concerted impression up front against a St Mary’s defence superbly marshaled by Adam McCabe and captain Ciaran Dunne and Jameson’s goal in the final quarter put Ravens out of their misery.

St Mary’s are joined in the last eight by a Parnell’s team that completed their third narrow success of the campaign when edging Naomh Olaf by 1-10 to 2-6 at Páirc Uí Bhriain.

It was a tense, tight affair with scores at a premium as Naomh Olaf failed to make the most of the possession that came their way as they trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

However, the hosts pounced for two goals inside the opening ten minutes of the restart but with Stephen Cluxton orchestrating affairs from centre-back, Parnell’s replied through Alex Hutton and finished strongly to claim a deserved win.

SFC2 Group 1: St Brigid’s 5-14 Ballyboughal 1-10; St Anne’s 2-17 Trinity Gaels 0-7.

SFC2 Group 2: St Peregrine’s 1-4 Cuala 5-11; St Maur’s 3-14 Naomh Mearnóg 0-17.

SFC2 Group 3: Fingallians 3-13 Templeogue Synge Street 1-11; St Sylvester’s 1-10 Erin’s Isle 1-5.

SFC2 Group 4: Naomh Olaf 2-6 Parnell’s 1-10; St Mary’s Saggart 2-14 Fingal Ravens 1-7.