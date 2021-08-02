Jackies make semi-final to face Mayo after a stern test from a determined Donegal 

ALL-IRELAND LADIES’ SFC QUARTER-FINAL

DUBLIN2-12

DONEGAL 2-7

LOVELY Leitrim. Larry Cunningham. And Packy McGarty. Packy, one of the greatest footballers that ever lived.

He played much of his football with Towers of Clondalkin. Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell also played for the Hoops, and her left peg was painting the furniture at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada yesterday.

Hannah scored Dublin’s first point of the afternoon. And, boy, did they need it. Donegal had started like the Leitrim Express. A goal and two points in the blink of an eye.

Gradually, and eventually, Dublin began to get their hands on the ball. And they advanced to the semi-final of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship for a date with Mayo on Saturday week.

2-12 to 2-7 at the finish, Dublin’s hardest game of the season. Donegal were threatening on the attack. They could inject pace as they burst forward. The Dubs had to show patience. And they did that. While, once again, the energy of Carla Rowe was one of the principal features of the win

Carla was here, there and everywhere. And she was also on the score sheet. From frees and play.

The composure of the All-Ireland champions was a telling factor. Even with the wheels coming off early, there was no sign of panic.

And Rowe’s goal in the 17th minute underlined the philosophy of the side. A measured move concluded when Rowe hit a shot that went in off the inside of the post.

Donegal had found the net after just two minutes. It was the exceptional Geraldine McLaughin that got it.

deflection

Her strike, from a tight angle, met a deflection. The deflection put a spin on the ball and it crept over the goal-line.

Donegal had a second goal on 27 minutes, Katy Herron’s drive went in off the underside of the bar.

1-6 to 2-2 in Dublin’s favour at half-time. And they were grateful for that advantage. Very grateful.

Before the break, both teams could have had further goals, but seven minutes into the restart, Rowe made a yard and made hay with her second goal. Dublin enjoyed a rewarding spell, sending over a parcel of points. But Donegal never went away. And they always looked dangerous. And capable of scoring another goal. Or two.

Dubs boss Mick Bohan was glad to get in out of the Carrick-On-Shannon rain last evening and pleased that Dublin had managed to overcome such a difficult quarter-final assignment.

Donegal examined the credentials of the All-Ireland champions. Especially in the first half.

“We were happier with our second-half display, but overall I wouldn’t be pleased with our performance,” reflected Mick. “We set high standards for ourselves, but we didn’t meet them today. We were untidy at times, and we know we have much improving to do.

“We made a slow start. We then began to play some decent football. It looked like we were going to pull away, but that didn’t happen. Donegal continued to cause us problems.”

Donegal manager Maxi Curran (left) didn’t look too deeply into his team’s fast start. “We knew there was a long way to go and Dublin were always going to come back,” he remarked. “We are very disappointed, but I couldn’t have asked for any more from my players out there. Dublin are a brilliant team. They played better than us today. And they deserved to go through.”

Maxi had insisted that Donegal “weren’t here to make up the numbers”. He never spoke a truer word.