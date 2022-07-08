‘It’s a different Dublin this year’ – Why ‘King Con’ the game-changer may be the difference in season-defining clash

Goals win games, as does Con O’Callaghan, so it’s much more than a coincidence that Dublin have hit the net just four times in eight competitive games without the Cuala powerhouse this season.

Seven goals were bagged in their Leinster campaign with O’Callaghan back at the fulcrum of their attack, but a blank was drawn once again in his absence during their comprehensive All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of Cork a fortnight ago.

Some players just make teams tick, and while his fitness is similar to a state secret, there is no mystery about what he brings to the party for Dessie Farrell’s Dubs.

Kildare defender Eoin Doyle is usually at the coalface trying to deny the Dublin superstar, but a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury forced him to sit in the stands and he watched the 26-year-old from a different perspective.

“When he’s on the pitch, Dublin seem to be a different animal and they have a different focus. He’s so direct and he creates so many overlaps for them so it’s a game-changer whether he’s going to be playing or not,” Doyle says.

O’Callaghan’s place as the “focal point” of Dublin’s attack is something which Doyle regularly pinpoints while his greatest attributes are highlighted as a unique “directness” – which leaves defenders “on edge” – and the ability to win primary possession.

“He’s not looking for loop ball, he’s not looking to get handy ball, he will win his own ball 50-50,” Doyle says.

“Put it in front and he’ll win it and the second most important thing is his actual ability to take you on.

“He’s not just dropping the shoulder once or twice and then seeing what the defender does, he’s dropping the shoulder once, he’s using every bit of his physical attributes and he’s taking you on.

“And then if he can’t do that, he’ll step back and put the ball over the bar. As a defender, it means you’re always on edge with him and you’re never really able to focus on men around you and runners coming off the shoulder because of his threat.”

Wexford fell heavily to the Dubs in the Leinster quarter-final – with O’Callaghan bagging 1-6 in his first competitive start of the season – and Model boss Shane Roche admits that trying to prevent King Con’s goal threat is a double-edged sword.

“What happens is your defenders drop deeper to protect the goal, which means that Dublin can kick from distance. They had 10 points scored against us at half-time,” Roche says.

“We didn’t concede a goal, but we dropped too deep to prevent that.

“Kildare pushed out man on man and left way too much space inside where Con and the rest went to town. So you’re kind of damned of you do and damned if you don’t, but those goals are a killer and you’re massively fearful of them.”

Not alone is he a goal threat, but O’Callaghan’s presence also opens up avenues for others to flourish in with greater latitude then afforded to the likes of Ciarán Kilkenny, Cormac Costello and Dean Rock.

Kerry’s defence has been mean this season in Jack O’Connor’s third coming as Kingdom boss with just two goals conceded in 11 competitive games so O’Callaghan is needed tomorrow more than ever as former Derry star Paddy Bradley highlights.

“The Dubs are what the Dubs are, finely-tuned athletes and Con O’Callaghan is the best forward in Ireland,” Bradley says. “He’s got power, he’s got pace, he’s got goal threat, point threat, he’s unselfish, he really has it all.”

Roche is adamant that the inclusion of the three-time All-Star is a “complete game-changer” with the Dubs “favourites for the All-Ireland” if he wins his fitness race, but it’s not as cut and dry for Doyle.

The former International Rules star pinpoints their “collective togetherness” as one of the main pillars of their extraordinary success and he can still see them maintaining their dominance over Kerry, even if O’Callaghan doesn’t feature.

While Kerry would gain huge confidence if he is ruled out, Doyle doesn’t reckon that O’Callaghan’s availability will be the difference.

“Not with Dublin no and I’m not trying to do Con a disservice. Dublin are so process-driven, they go through what they do from their kick-outs up and they just stick to that regardless of who’s playing.

“Obviously if Con is on the pitch, it gives them much more ability to actually implement what they want to do and how they want to play and he always has a massive influence.”

Roche has met the Dubs in successive years and he senses a different mood in the capital ahead of tomorrow’s season-defining clash.

“This year was a complete role reversal for the Dubs. Everything was positive, they were talking about maintaining high standards even though they were 15-plus points ahead,” Roche says

“The thing that I’d be at pains to point out is when you’re ahead, the one thing that will drop is your work-rate and that never dropped in the slightest. They were still going and going, punishing and punishing and that’s the key.

“We all know teams that are 20 points ahead and the energy drops, but that wasn’t the case this year. Usually everyone wants to score, but they still maintained the double-team tactics, tracked runners and never switched off.

“It’s a different Dublin this year.”