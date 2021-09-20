Isle’s too strong as they beat Olaf’s

Erin’s Isle secured their second successive victory in this year’s Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship when defeating Naomh Olaf by 1-17 to 0-12 at Páirc Uí Bhriain on Saturday evening.

The foundation for their success lay at the back as they restricted a talented home forward line to just twelve scores with their tenacity epitomised by the likes of Ed King, Tom Fox, Lorcan Finnegan and Jamie Perry.

At the opposite end of the field, Conor Donohoe scored the goal that put breathing space between the teams while Graham King chipped in with eight points, seven of which came from placed balls.

The other match in Group 1 was also an away win as St Sylvester’s beat Kevins by 0-22 to 1-14 at Dolphin Park.

Dan Murphy top scored for the visitors with eight points and with Alan Kenny and Eamonn McLoughney sharing six points, Syls put up a winning tally thanks to further scores by Sean Graham, Eoghan Buckley, Ciaran McLoughney, Luke Hughes and Kevin McLoughney.

The hosts kept in touch throughout but struggled to make a strong impression against a Syls defence best served by Conor Buckley, Euan Farquharson and Sean O’Donnell.

It proved far more straightforward at Russell Park as St Brigid’s eased past St Mark’s by 3-18 to 1-5 in their one-sided Group 2 encounter.

Sean Brady led the hosts superbly with strong support offer by Eoin Leen at half-back while Dara Doyle kept the Brigid’s scoreboard ticking over with nine points over the hour, including one sumptuous sideline ball.

The home goals were shared by Adam McGuirk, Cian McIntyre and Shane Meagher as they pulled away by the final whistle.

IHC Group 1: Naomh Olaf 0-12 Erin’s Isle 1-17; Kevins 1-14 St Sylvester’s 0-22.

IHC Group 2: Naomh Mearnóg 2-18 Fingallians 1-18; St Brigid’s 3-18 St Mark’s 1-5.

IHC Group 3: St Jude’s 1-18 St Vincent’s 0-15; St Maur’s 2-16 Kilmacud Crokes 2-17.