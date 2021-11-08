Investment in juvenile hurling pays off for Crokes and Na Fianna

Kilmacud Crokes' Ronan Hayes, who has been so impressive this season, in action against Colm O'Farrell of Cuala during the Go Ahead Dublin County SHC semi-final at Parnell Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Following two semi-finals that probably failed to live up to expectations, given the entertainment provided at the quarter-final stage, hopes are high that Saturday’s Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship final will offer a fitting conclusion to a campaign that has offered an encouraging picture of the health of club hurling in the capital at present.

Certainly, few, if any, could quibble with the presence of Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes in the decider, given how well both teams have performed across the year.

Na Fianna highlighted their development when winning Division 1 of the Dublin Adult Hurling League during the summer, beating Ballyboden St Enda’s in the final, and they have maintained their momentum through the autumn.

They are now just one step away from completing a noteworthy double and former Dublin Under-21 manager Seán Lane feels they could well achieve the same if their attacking unit is allowed the space to showcase their scoring talents.

“Na Fianna have some fast and dangerous forwards in the likes of Colin Currie, Seán Currie, AJ Murphy and Donal Burke and if they get sufficient possession, they could do some serious damage up front.

“We have seen these lads progress from excellent minor teams down the years and they’re beginning to make a serious mark at senior level.

“The issue for them is that they are coming up against a very strong Kilmacud team, whose defence has been very solid this year.

“They conceded very few scores from play against Cuala with Con O’Callaghan the only forward that caused them any kind of consistent trouble over the course of the game.

“Lads like Brian Sheehy and Padhraic Linehan have come in and really impressed while the more established players like Bill O’Carroll and Cian Mac Gabhann are playing as well as ever.

“Na Fianna will need to ensure that they can get their hands on the right kind of ball and in their midfield pairing of Martin Quilty and Peter Feeney, who both have a very strong presence about them, they could well manage that.

“However, it is in defence that I would have some slight concerns about Na Fianna, especially in their full-back line.

“The return of Jonathan Tracey as goalkeeper is definitely a bonus for them and you have to acknowledge that they kept the likes of Paul Crummey and Ciarán Dowling relatively quiet during the semi-final.

“I’m just not convinced about them and I would be worried about the damage that the Kilmacud full-forward line could do if they receive the right supply.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with the Crokes attack all year and their full-forward line of Ronan Hayes, Alex Considine and Lorcan McMullan have been so effective this championship and if they can carry on in the same manner, then Kilmacud will be hard stopped,” said Lane.

One thing the teams have in common is their success at minor level in recent years with the clubs having shared the past seven ‘A’ Championships between them.

Na Fianna sparkled between 2014 and 2017, winning four titles on the bounce while Kilmacud fell one short of that statistic in winning the next three.

It’s hardly a coincidence that the clubs are now competing for honours at the highest level with Lane recognising the efforts made at juvenile level are beginning to reap rewards at the adult grades.

“You have to give credit to both clubs as they have invested so much time and energy in promoting and developing hurling in their clubs.

“Of course, we all know that success at underage doesn’t necessarily equate on the senior stage so the management teams of both sides deserve a lot of credit in recognising the talent and bringing these players through.

“I just feel that Kilmacud are slightly further down the line in terms of their development and you would have to be impressed by their performance in beating Cuala, when they never really looked like losing.

“They are a team that close down the space very well and they look extremely hungry to succeed, which is understandable as many of the panel were involved in losing three finals on the bounce between 2016 and 2018.

“Ronan Hayes is just a brilliant player for them and his form is improving all the time while Lorcan McMullan is someone who keeps impressing me with his work ethic and eye for a score.

“When you throw in the likes of Oisín O’Rorke, Caolan Conway and Fergal Whitely, it’s easy to see why Kilmacud are held in such high regard and why they have been posting such decent tallies in their games to date.

“In that respect, I expect a high-scoring match on Saturday which hopefully won’t be ruined in any way by the weather.

“If it ends up being a shoot-out, then Na Fianna have the forwards to do damage and you could never dismiss their chances given the progress that they have made and the form of the likes of Liam Rushe and Paul O’Dea.

“However, I just think that Kilmacud have a better balance to their team and that they have a number of ways of winning and that may prove the difference by the final whistle,” added Lane.

DUBLIN SHC FINAL

NA FIANNA v KILMACUD CROKES, Parnell Park, Saturday (6pm)