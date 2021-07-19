Impressive Dublin minor hurlers face trip to Wexford with Leinster final berth up for grabs

Dublin will look to advance to the final of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship when they meet Wexford at Chadwick’s Wexford Park on Wednesday evening (7.30pm).

The Dubs opened up their campaign with an expectedly comfortable 4-18 to 1-6 win against Meath last Wednesday night.

But manager Gearóid Ó Riain anticipates a far tougher examination of his team’s credentials against a Wexford team that edged Kildare by 2-18 to 3-10 in Newbridge

last week.

“I think that there were definitely a few nerves about the place last Wednesday, and the first day out is generally a big deal for players at this level.

“I’d be confident that we’ll be far more fluent tomorrow night and the lads have shown that they are quick learners.

“There are no half measures now and playing Wexford on their home patch will make sure of that, but I’ve been very happy with the attitude of our players – and I’m sure they’ll show that same positivity once the ball is thrown in.

“I think both ourselves and Wexford took their time to find their feet the other night but that is to be expected, and it’s all about getting into the championship mode now.

“Because of the restrictions, teams don’t know each other as well as they normally might at this level, and it’s a very interesting dynamic because of that.

“The players may be forced to react to what they see on the night, rather than any pre-conceived ideas from the sideline,

“And that can’t do any harm in terms of their development going forward,” added the Kilmacud Crokes clubman.