Goals from Dean Cullen crucial as Setanta pip O’Toole’s in SHC3 group clash

A brace of goals from Dean Cullen proved crucial as Setanta pipped O’Toole’s by 3-13 to 0-20 in their Dublin SHC3 Group 1 encounter in Poppintree on Saturday evening.

Cullen’s strikes, alongside another major from Seán Ó Riain, were pivotal in keeping the hosts on the front foot, while the performances of goalkeeper Ciaran Memery, Fiachra Ó Ceallaigh and Robbie Doogan were equally important in their two-point win.

It proved similarly tight in Shanganagh Park as Cuala edged Naomh Olaf by 0-20 to 0-18, leaving them in the mix for top spot as they visit Raheny in their final group game.

Dublin SHC3 Group 1: Cuala 0-20 Naomh Olaf 0-18; Setanta 3-13 O’Toole’s 0-20.

Fox sends Isles to top

In Group 2, Erin’s Isle pulled away in the second half to register a deserved 1-19 to 0-16 win over Naomh Barróg at Farnham Drive.

The victory moved the Finglas outfit to top spot in the group and they’ll confirm their place in the last four if they overcome Clontarf on Saturday week.

Tom Fox delivered an inspired performance for the winners, landing one excellent point and dominating the aerial exchanges as Isles held the upper hand through impressive individual displays by Lorcan Finnegan, Ian Fitzpatrick and Jack Timmins.

The all-important goal arrived through Fran Carroll at the end of the third quarter, giving the hosts a sufficient buffer to withstand some late Barróg pressure.

At Pearse Park, Kilmacud Crokes kept their campaign alive when accounting for bottom-placed Crumlin by 3-22 to 4-15, giving them confidence ahead of their trip to Naomh Barróg in their final fixture.

Dublin SHC3 Group 2: Erin’s Isle 1-19 Naomh Barróg 0-16; Crumlin 4-15 Kilmacud Crokes 3-22.