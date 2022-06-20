Geraldines keep up pressure at top of AFL5 table

Aidan Kearney (left) and Shane Galvin in action during the St Mark's v Castleknock Adult Football League Division 4 match at McGee Park.

Geraldine P Moran kept up the pressure on league leaders St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh when accounting for Round Towers Clondalkin by 2-16 to 0-6 in their AFL5 encounter at Monastery Road on Sunday morning.

As the final score would suggest, the visitors impressed at both ends of the field with Jamie Blake Holmes scoring a superb individual goal early on to set them on their way.

The precise kick-outs of Cormac McCabe ensured a plentiful amount of possession as Morans took control of matters through the influence of centre-back Craig Scollard and centre-forward Jonathan Roche.

Paul O’Connor and Daniel Hussy shared six points at the contest evolved with Alex Mason also on target in their comfortable success.

In AFL6, O’Dwyer’s dominated from the first whistle in seeing off Wanderers by 5-17 to 1-6 at Bell’s Field in Balbriggan.

Cathal O’Rourke set the tone with two excellent points inside the first five minutes and a goal from blood substitute Dylan Andrews saw the hosts enjoy a 2-11 to 0-1 interval lead.

Their control continued after the break with the likes of Cian Griffin, James Keenan and Stephen Crawley keeping things tight at the back while Bill Staunton shone at midfield.

Jamie Lawler (2-2) and Daniel Doherty (0-2) were the pick of an attack that saw substitute John Clarke impress with a 1-1 cameo.

AFL5: Cuala 7-17 Na Fianna 2-9; Erin’s Isle 1-10 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 6-14; Crumlin 2-14 Na Gaeil Óga 1-11; St Finian’s Swords 2-21 St Monica’s 0-7; Round Towers Lusk 1-10 St Brendan’s 2-12; Naomh Olaf 2-8 St Maur’s 2-12; Thomas Davis 3-16 Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-5; Round Towers Clondalkin 0-6 Geraldine P Moran 2-16.

AFL6: Ballyfermot De la Salle 7-13 Kilmacud Crokes 1-11; Fingallians v St Patrick’s Donabate OFF; Fingal Ravens 1-12 Whitehall Colmcille 2-6; St Jude’s 3-16 Lucan Sarsfields 2-13; Civil Service 2-13 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-13; O’Dwyer’s 5-17 Wanderers 1-6; Thomas Davis 3-13 St Anne’s 5-2.