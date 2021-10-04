Fingallians turn on Power against St Mark’s as Darragh stars in IHC clash

Fingallians got the better of St Mark's in their IHC group clash

The final group matches of the Go-Ahead Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship took place last Saturday afternoon as Fingallians cemented their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-21 to 0-12 win over St Mark’s at McGee Park.

The template was set from the first whistle as the visitors raced into an early seven-point lead as Darragh Power proved an influential figure for Fins.

He amassed 2-8 over the hour with all bar one point coming from open play and he received strong support in the scoring stakes from Gordon Rodgers, the excellent Seán Hickey, Mick Rock, Ben Stears, Eoin O’Connor, Shane Howard and Gavin Howard.

Majority

St Mark’s proved too reliant on Jack Kielty up front, with the wing forward accounting for all of his team’s tally, the majority of which came from placed balls.

There was another away win at Dolphin Park as Naomh Olaf defeated Kevins by 1-20 to 0-15.

The visitors were well served by goalkeeper David Pollard, Finn Murphy and Cian McDaid. With Ciarán Foley scoring the solitary goal of the game, the Balally outfit pushed for home, thanks to the scoring contributions of Eoin Foley, Seán Bourke, Donal Leavy, McDaid, Eoin Murphy, Johnny McGrath and Darragh Hickey.

There was a thrilling conclusion to events in Broomfield as Erin’s Isle snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when edging St Sylvester’s by 2-17 to 1-19.

The visitors trailed by four points with time almost up, but a Dale Murray goal and an Ian Fitzpatrick point immediately after levelled matters before Graham King completed the comeback when converting a ‘65’ right at the death.

IHC Group 1: Kevins 0-15 Naomh Olaf 1-20; St Sylvester’s 1-19 Erin’s Isle 2-17.

IHC Group 2: St Brigid’s 1-14 Naomh Mearnóg 2-11; St Mark’s 0-12 Fingallians 2-21.

IHC Group 3: St Maur’s 1-19 St Jude’s 0-17; Kilmacud Crokes 016 St Vincent’s 1-22.