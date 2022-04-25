Fingallians’ Derek McKittrick is half a century not out as he continues to contribue to growth of Sword growth

Derek McKittrick of Fingallians who has been involved with the club for 50 years

Fingallians first set sail in 1884. Derek McKittrick has been there for half a century.

“I first remember going down to the club when I was about six or seven,” he smiles.

“My Da was in the club. He played for Fins. A good footballer. A midfielder. Very strong. And when I got involved, I never looked back.

“I played through all the grades. From juvenile to senior. And then back into the inter and the junior ranks.”

He picks out a highlight. The Dublin Junior Football Championship, at the time, was considered the hardest competition to win.

“It was the last of the original Junior Championship,” Derek recalls. “It was in 1993 and a huge number of clubs entered. It was the big one. Everyone wanted to win it.

“We had a strong squad that year. Some of the fellas who had played senior were on the side. And there was a good balance there, between the younger lads and the established players on the team.

“We had some tough games on the way. We were nearly knocked out by Erin’s Isle. I think it might have been in the first round.

“We were behind by a point. Time was almost up. One of our defenders went up and scored a point to get us the draw in injury time. We never looked back after that. We won the final fairly handy, yet we nearly didn’t make it there!”

Derek played with the Dublin Masters. “That was great. You had Kieran Duff and Stephen Carslake from my own club. I had played with them anyway.

“And then there were lads like John O’Leary and Barney Rock. Fabulous. Those Dublin players were different class.

“Footballers of that calibre make it look simple. And they make it easy for everyone around them. There was a lovely spirit in that group. A great camaraderie.

“We went on some good trips. We went to America and Australia. We had the best of times. I really enjoyed my days with the Masters.”

Fins have had a few masters of their own. Harry Keegan and Paul Flynn among them. The Roscommon All-Star, Harry, captained Fins to the Dublin Division 1 Football League title in 1986. “It was great when Kieran Duff was playing for the Dubs. Exciting times in the club.

“Kieran is such a wonderful person. One of the nicest people you could ever meet. A great human being. And he has been so good to us and for us. And then Paul Flynn came along and had all that success with the Dubs.”

When Fins won the Dublin Minor Football Championship in 1988, Kieran, despite his own Dublin commitments, made the time to help with the training.

Derek also points to the club representatives that have helped to secure All-Ireland Ladies’ Football honours with the Dubs, including Amy McGuinness and Sinéad Finnegan.

2013 was a memorable year in Swords as Fins won the Dublin Senior Ladies’ Football Championship crown, overcoming Na Fianna in a replay in Parnell Park, with Packie Barnwall as manager.

And the Fins flag flew further afield when club member Catherine Walsh achieved much distinction for Ireland in the Paralympics.

Life is busy at Lawless Memorial Park, one of the best venues in the county. It has hosted many a big Championship fixture.

The sod is good. The pitch is on the site of an old gravel pit. There’s an excellent clubhouse, an astro surface and a large Ball Wall.

“The club is on the up and up. It’s really booming. We do have good facilities, but we need a couple of more pitches.

“Our numbers are huge, but our space is short. Yet we have plans to install an all-weather area, and that will be a bonus.”

Derek, as ever, is at the coalface himself. Over the years, he mentored so many teams, from juvenile to adult. And he has sat on countless committees.

“I’m back with the Under-17s this year, hurling and football. The main thing is to get people playing and keep them playing. That’s the key. We have the kids coming through the ranks, and we want to ensure that they stay involved.

“All my own family are also in the club. It’s been a way of life for us. And long may it continue.

“You’d love to think that we’d be up there competing someday for the Dublin Senior Football Championship. That would be the dream.

“I remember years ago we had a good run. I think St Anne’s beat us after a replay. That was the top Anne’s team with the great Joe McNally and all those fellas. The replay took place in Croke Park.

“But the future is looking good. We got a big lift in the hurling when Darragh Power was chosen on the Dublin senior hurling squad.”

Fins are joint top in AHL 3, the footballers are doing well in AFL 2, the ladies’ footballers are in Division 1, one of four adult teams, while there are two adult camogie sides.

He’s keeping busy himself. He’s involved with the LGFA as a referee tutor as well as being one of Dublin’s most experienced referees.

Derek loves the involvement. The sense of belonging. The friendships that the club has given him. Fifty years of the best days of his life.