Fab four advance in U17FC quarter-finals

The only away win arrived at St Anne’s Park as Templeogue defeated Raheny by 2-10 to 1-8.

Lucan Sarsfields, Kilmacud Crokes, Templeogue Synge Street and Ballyboden St Enda’s all advanced to the last four of the Dublin Under 17 ‘A’ Football Championship following their quarter-final victories on Sunday afternoon.

The bulk of the damage was done in the opening half as the visitors enjoyed a 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead, with their goals coming through Jason Gaynor and Dan Ryan.

Defensively, Synger were resolute and disciplined as reflected in the individual displays of Jay Kelly, David Pryce, Liam O’Connor and Darragh Murphy, and they were equally proficient at centrefield through the hard-working pair of Ryan and James McCormack.

McCormack chipped in with two points over the hour, with Louis Moran (0-3), John Cronin, Donal Murray, Murphy and Conor Brennan also on target, while Liam Cooney’s efforts at half-forward helped keep Templeogue in the ascendancy.

At Silver Park, goals proved key as Kilmacud Crokes got the better of Erin’s Isle by 6-8 to 1-11, with Joe Quigley top scoring with 1-2.

The likes of Brendan Kenny, Ben Lynch, Jonny Gosson, Matthew Blanker and Conal Ó Riain kept Crokes on the front foot as they raised further green flags through Sam Kilroy, Ó Riain, Mark Dempsey, Lynch and Noah Byrne.

Nathan Fitzgerald excelled for Isles but was powerless to prevent his side’s exit at the last-eight stage.

Elsewhere, Lucan Sarsfields and Ballyboden St Enda’s made the most of home advantage as they secured five-point victories over Thomas Davis and Clontarf respectively.

U17 ‘A’ FC quarter-finals: Lucan Sarsfields 2-14 Thomas Davis 3-6; Kilmacud Crokes 6-8 Erin’s Isle 1-11; Raheny 1-8 Templeogue Synge Street 2-10; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-13 Clontarf 1-11.