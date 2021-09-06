| 16.3°C Dublin

Fab Fingallians start off on the front foot in Group 2 of the Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship

Round-Up: IHC

Fingallians had a good win over St Brigid's. Photo: Sportsfile

Rónán Mac Lochlainn

Fingallians made a winning start to their Dublin Intermediate Hurling Championship campaign by beating St Brigid’s 1-18 to 1-9 in their Group Two encounter at Lawless Park on Saturday evening.

Gordon Rodgers made an impressive adult debut for the hosts, with his eight points over the hour, including six from placed balls. 

Fins were particularly strong in the central defensive positions with full-back Darragh Foley and centre-back Ian Kennedy shining throughout as Brigid’s were restricted to just ten scores. 

Further up the field, Ben Stears plundered 1-1, and with the lovely Darragh Power adding six points from open play, the hosts eased home thanks to further scores from Shane Howard and Sean Hickey. 

On a night when all six home teams proved successful, that trend was emphasised in Finglas as Erin’s Isle eased past Kevin’s by 4-20 to 0-13 in their Group 1 clash. 

The damage was done in the opening half as Isles enjoyed a 3-11 to 0-6 interval lead with Graham King (0-11), Conor Donohoe (2-3) and Fran Carroll (1-1) impressing in the scoring stakes.   

Across the city at Páirc Uí Bhriain, Naomh Olaf were pushed hard before getting the better of St Sylvester’s by 1-18 to 0-14. 

Seán Burke registered the all-important goal for the winners, finishing with 1-2 to his name while the likes of Ciarán Foley, Eoin Foley, Johnny McGrath, Harrison Byrne, Eoin Donnelly, Dónal Leavy, Cian McDaid and Eoghan Doyle all chipped in with points to keep the hosts on the front foot. 

Donnelly and Byrne played key roles in their team’s success, with Finn Murphy also proving hugely influential for the winners. 

There was very little to separate the teams in Group Three as St Vincent’s edged St Maur’s by 3-19 to 4-13 at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn while St Jude’s pipped Kilmacud Crokes by 2-14 to 1-15 at Tymon Park.   

IHC Group 1: Naomh Olaf 1-18 St Sylvester’s 0-14; Erin’s Isle 4-20 Kevins 0-13

IHC Group 2: Naomh Mearnóg 1-27 St Mark’s 2-14; Fingallians 1-18 St Brigid’s 1-9.

IHC Group 3: St Jude’s 2-14 Kilmacud Crokes 1-15; St Vincent’s 3-19 St Maur’s 4-13.

