Ex-Tipp star Paul Kelly takes Dublin camogie reins

Paul Kelly brings a wealth of experience to the Dublin set-up. Photo: Sportsfile

PAUL Kelly is the new Dublin senior camogie manager. He won two All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles with Tipperary. And he was twice an All-Star.

“Paul brings a wealth of experience with him to the role,” states Dublin camogie chairman Karl O’Brien.

Kelly helped Tipp to the MacCarthy Cup in 2001 and in 2010. He has been appointed on a three-year term, succeeding Adrian O’Sullivan.

The new boss has named his management team. Gerry McQuaid will be head coach. He was coach to Wexford’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland-winning camogie side.

Also on board is Micky McCullough. He was with Joe Fortune when he led Ballyboden St Enda’s to the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship crown in 2018.

McCullough was involved with Dublin during Mattie Kenny’s spell and he was part of Angela Downey’s Kilkenny camogie crew.

“We are delighted to get Paul,” declares O’Brien. “He has achieved success at senior level in hurling and in ladies’ football.

“He has played and managed at the top. His management colleagues also have so much experience. It’s a top-class appointment. And we feel there’s much to look forward to.”

The future of the sport in the capital looks good, judging by Sunday’s Dublin Minor A Championship final in the sunshine of Abbotstown.

Ballyboden St Enda’s defeated Lucan Sarsfields, 3-12 to 1-15, to lift the Órla Quill Cup. It was a game that produced a thrilling finish.

Boden were well in control at the break, leading by 2-10 to 0-9. Their goals coming at the Ball Wall end. From Ruby Hynes and Hannah Byrne.

Yet Lucan improved so much in the second period. And they drew level just before the close with a long-range goal from a free by the excellent Hannah Gibbs.

Yet, in the very next attack, Shauna Feely thundered in a goal that decided it.

Boden’s midfielder Leonie Power was selected as the player of the match. She is such a pure striker of the sliotar.

So is the Lucan full-forward Sinéad Daly, who had a fantastic game – in general play and from the frees. She was at the hub of the Sars revival.

They enjoyed so much more possession after the tea. An earlier goal would have complemented their work.

Boden ’keeper Enya Kennedy denied Aoibheann Stokes while Daly also went so near to finding the net.

Yet, when it mattered most, Boden’s defending was admirable. And time and again, they showed sure hands and nimble stick work.

Working the ball up the pitch. Away from danger.