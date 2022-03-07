Early signs crucial in treating hip injury

Hip/groin pain is the third most common injury in field sports

After a career plagued with injury, last year, Meath’s Mickey Newman retired at the age of 31. I was intrigued to find out that Newman had undergone two hip operations during his career and I found myself wondering if early signs of hip problems might have been overlooked or ignored to ensure game time.

It’s hard to know but I wonder if this early retirement could have been prevented with an individualised professional prevention/ rehab programme designed around game play and required training.

Hip/groin pain is the third most common injury in field sports, with pain often originating in the hip joint or groin muscle. It can also be referred from your low back, hip flexor muscle and pubic bone (pelvis).

At Sports Physio Ireland, we see a lot of players coming into us with this injury, complaining of the following:

*Trouble with sprinting in games

*Pain in the hip/groin on a sharp turn

*Pain kicking the ball

*Stiff and sore after games

*Unable to progress fitness and strength

So who is at risk of this type of injury?

*Players who have had previous hip/groin injuries

*Players with decreased hip strength

*Players with poor hip mobility and flexibility

*Players returning after pre-season or a break from matches (3 months plus)

How can players avoid this type of injury?

*Quad Stretch for hip mobility

*Copenhagen for groin strength

*World’s Greatest stretch for hip mobility

*Side Lunge for dynamic strength and mobility

From my experience with dealing with hip/groin patients, I would advise players who feel pain developing during or after games to speak up to the medical staff or manager. Early detection is key so you can put a prevention plan in place.

Find more information on hip and groin injuries here: https://bit.ly/spi-hip-and-groin