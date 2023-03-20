Eamonn Dillon among hurling royalty calling time with Dubs

HIGH praise for the Trollier. It came from Seán Lane on Dublin’s Talking Sport, the weekly Saturday programme on Sunshine Radio 106.8 (8.30am).

Seán was reacting to Eamonn Dillon’s retirement from the Dubs. He put him up there amongst Dublin hurling royalty. Figures such as Canice Hennebry, Peadar Carton, Vinnie Holden and Brian McMahon.

“He gave such great service to Dublin,” Seán said. “And he was such an exciting player. A brilliant forward.

“When I was managing Ballinteer St John’s, and we had a game against Naomh Fionnbarra, the first question on our minds in the dressing-room was always: ‘Is Trollier playing today?’ That said everything.”

Eamonn’s nickname is one of the most distinctive of all. And it came from a children’s television programme – Eamonn’s Trolley Bus.

With the sliotar glued on the timber, and him sprinting towards goal, he turned the art of hurling into child’s play. For the Bars. And the Dubs.

Jayo makes his mark on St Patrick’s Day in New York

A VIDEO clip merrily did the rounds. A one-moment-in-time snapshot. It lifted everybody’s mood over the weekend. Jayo was at the St Patrick’s Day parade. In New York. Just watching. Standing on 5th Avenue.

Along came the gardaí, marching. They spotted Jayo and shouted “Howya Jayo. Up the Dubs”. Some stopped marching to come over to have a brief, few words, as the parade kept going. More gardaí joined them. Out came the phones. Selfies galore.

Then came the request. “Come on Jayo, join the parade.” The great man was reluctant. But they persisted. It was an order! And soon he had no choice. He was under arrest! As the gardaí lifted him over the railing. And into the parade. People in the crowd looked on. Puzzled. It was priceless. Dublin’s Grand Marshall and the Hill Street Blues.

Irish rugby’s GAA connections

ANDY FARRELL has the sincerity of Jack Charlton about him. His son, Owen, the captain of England. Dublin fans were listening to the rugby on the way back from Navan.

They heard Michael Corcoran say in commentary. “Owen Farrell has a penalty. He’s aiming it in the direction of his father’s house in Sandymount!”

Rugby and Gaelic football are comfortable neighbours. Lindsay Peat played for the Dubs and Ireland. Hannah Tyrrell, the same. Hannah also played for Shamrock Rovers. She’s now impressing as a pundit.

Paul McNaughton played for Shelbourne, Ireland and Wicklow. Like Hannah, not a bad three-card trick.