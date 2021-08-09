Dully on the double as Dubs topple Mayo

On the second Sunday of September 1985, Dublin and Mayo locked horns with a place in the All-Ireland final up for grabs.

Two weeks previously, the teams had played out a thrilling 1-13 apiece draw in a match that was laced with controversy, most notably following an injury suffered by Mayo defender John Finn, but there was plenty of intrigue to find elsewhere as the build-up to the replay reached fever pitch.

Much of it centred around the non-appearance of Dublin attacker Kieran Duff from the drawn game but as the Fingallians clubman explains, the truth behind his non-selection was far more straightforward.

“I had been injured earlier in the summer so I wasn’t fully fit but I had a chat with Kevin Heffernan towards the end of the week and he told me that I’d be starting at wing-forward.

“However, after light training on the Saturday morning, he called me over and said that Charlie Redmond would be starting in my place and to be honest, I was totally supportive of the decision.

“I was told to keep this quiet and did so, but the problems arose when John O’Leary, who used to collect me and bring me to matches, was late for our team meeting so when the team was announced, none of the lads were aware of my omission.

“I’ll be honest and say that I was disappointed not to have been brought on in the drawn game, especially the way the game was going, and instead of having a shower after the game, I just dressed and left as I hadn’t been on the pitch for any period of time.

“Of course, the press saw me leaving and asked why I hadn’t played and when I replied with ‘You’d better ask Heffo’, they began digging for reasons.

“Of course, the headlines were ‘Duff storms out of dressing room’ but that was never the case and they even suggested that I wasn’t picked because I had attended Ray Hazley’s wedding when I hadn’t even received an invite,” added Duff.

Thankfully from a Dublin perspective, the two-time All Star was back in the starting line-up for the replay, selected at corner-forward on this occasion, with his ability to find the net proving central in Dublin’s 2-12 to 1-7 success.

“I had a good chat with Kevin leading up to the replay and from what I can remember, my instructions were to win the ball inside and lay if off to lads coming in,” said Duff.

“We were confident going into the replay that we would show the necessary improvement from the first day and I think we managed to do that.

“From a personal point of view, it felt great to be back out on the pitch, especially after all the hassle and speculation after the drawn game, and then to score two goals as well made it one of those special days.

“I actually don’t recall too much from the game but I remember that one of the goals was a first-time soccer finish and the other was a fairly straightforward one from close enough.

“Scoring into the Hill 16 end is always special for a Dublin player, especially in a big game like that, and it was definitely one of the highlights of my career when you consider I didn’t even play in the drawn game,”​​​​​​​ he concluded. ​​​​​​​