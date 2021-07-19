Dubs coped well with setbacks but must now get forward balance right, says Boden’s Malachy Travers

Alan Murphy of Kilkenny is tackled by Jake Malone of Dublin resulting in a penalty during the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

In the end, any hopes that Dublin might end of a barren period of eight years and secure the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship title were extinguished by 7.34 on Saturday evening, as Eoghan O’Donnell trudged disconsolately off the Croke Park pitch.

The fitness, or otherwise, of the talented Whitehall Colmcille full-back had dominated much of the pre-match discussion but as Dublin found out to their cost, there were further setbacks to inconvenience the team closer to throw-in.

Losing regular starters Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes, alongside valuable substitutes Fergal Whitely and Oisín O’Rorke, as a result of Covid protocols, placed too much pressure on a panel that wasn’t necessarily blessed with depth to begin with.

In fairness, the application of the Dublin players on Saturday night could not be questioned, refusing to allow their personnel misfortune to minimise their intensity – but as former Wexford defender, and current Ballyboden St Enda’s manager Malachy Travers states, it proved too much of a handicap by the final whistle.

“The 1-25 to 0-19 final score wasn’t really reflective of Dublin’s efforts on the night – and I thought that they played reasonably well, all things considered.

“It would be foolish to think that the late withdrawals of the four lads could not have had a negative effect on Dublin, especially given how little time they had in dealing with their absences.

“Then, you throw in the gamble taken on Eoghan O’Donnell’s fitness, one which proved an error in hindsight,

“Although you can understand why they took the risk, given the late losses of the other four players,” continues Travers.

Settled

“Despite all that, Dublin started the game very well, after the concession of those early scores, and really settled into the game.

“Crucially, they were involved and competitive and were building genuine momentum with the likes of Liam Rushe and Danny Sutcliffe very much to the fore.

“I think Dublin really would have benefited from a goal in the first-half but they didn’t create too many chances, apart from the Chris Crummey effort that went narrowly wide.

“In some ways, Kilkenny were able to absorb Dublin’s punches and those three points before half-time were vital for them in regaining control of the game,” he said.

Once Kilkenny resumed on the front foot after the break, it was always going to prove an uphill battle for Dublin in reeling in their opponents, with Travers highlighting the defensive nature of Dublin’s display.

“In addition to some of the poor wides that Dublin had, they never really had a presence in the full-forward line, .

“Ronan Hayes has enjoyed a good year and has become the focal point of the attack, so his absence was probably more keenly felt than most.

“Dublin’s style doesn’t really align itself to the creation of goal chances so while they were quite secure defensively, they need to get a better balance going forward as 19 points is unlikely to be enough to win a qualifier.

“Having said that, there were still some encouraging signs for Dublin and given all their losses in personnel, they still delivered a competitive display.

“They had a great display against Galway and I think that they have enough confidence and ability to give any team a rattle.

“They are a dangerous opponent for anyone, certainly,” said Travers.