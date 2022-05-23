Dublin’s glory days in the 1970s were inspired by Jimmy Gray

Na Fianna's Jimmy Gray is a legend of Dublin GAA as a player and official. His book is out now.

A full house at Na Fianna. The rain was teeming down outside. Inside, the applause rose for Jimmy Gray.

John Horan was present to launch Jimmy’s autobiography, Under the Bluest Sky. Michael O’Grady wrote it. He’d be travelling with Jimmy to matches and he’d be enchanted by the stories he was hearing.

“You have to write a book,” said Michael, repeatedly. “You must be joking,” came the reply. Repeatedly.

Eventually, the great man relented. On one condition. That Michael would write it with him.

It began during the lockdown. A phone call every night. Usually for an hour. Then, when restrictions eased, and if the weather was good, they’d meet at the Papal Cross. Michael would bring a table and two chairs. And the coffee.

When the script was finished, Michael explained how he went over the proofs seven times. “It was hard work, but I enjoyed it. I’m glad it’s done. It’s my first, and last, book!”

Jim Gavin and many Dubs of the 70s were there. David Hickey spoke. “Jimmy Gray changed everything for us. Previously, there were days when we’d be playing for Dublin in Croke Park and there would be more seagulls than spectators.”

John Horan became President of the GAA. Saying that he had learned everything from Jimmy.

The publisher is Liam Hayes of Hero Books. Memories of the Dublin and Meath four-in-a-row when Jimmy was the chairman of the Leinster Council.

Skipping past the ‘Ban’ and Christy Ring

Jimmy Gray’s autobiography is packed with funny stories. Michael O’Grady shared a couple of them at the Launch.

It was the era of the Ban. Jimmy, Kevin Heffernan and Paddy Donnelly were going to Dalymount Park to watch Shamrock Rovers play the famous Manchester United Busby Babes in the European Cup.

A member of the GAA’s Vigilance Committee, stopped them: “Where are you going?” he asked.

“To the Bohemian Cinema,” they replied. They carried on walking, aware that the man was still behind them.

They paid into the cinema, waited for a few minutes before leaving and heading on to Dalymount.

Then there was Jimmy’s first meeting with Christy Ring. Jimmy, in the back of the net with Christy towering over him, having given the Dublin goalkeeper a hefty shoulder.

Many years later, the pals met again. Christy was looking to get his niece a job where Jimmy worked at The Sugar Company.

“Remember the first time we met,” quipped Christy. “Well, if she doesn’t get the job, it will happen to you again!”

Drummo’s resolve inspiring all

Seán Drummond. A highly respected Cuala senior footballer. A most diligent defender.

Sadly, an accident in London in March 2019 changed his life.

Happily, after a long, testing road, he’s now back home. And the Cuala club continue to be there with him. Support4Drummo is the great initiative. The number 4 highlighting the jersey he graced so well.

AIG and Dublin GAA have now also joined in Sean’s recovery programme. The official announcement came at Hyde Park. Cian and Con O’Callaghan were there. Plus their Cuala colleague, Sinéad Wylde, and St Vincent’s Aisling Maher.

This month, Dublin teams are wearing the Support4Drummo logo on their jerseys. The move will raise the profile of the campaign even more. And there couldn’t be a better one.

A young man that gave his all to the jersey. Showing the same resolve that he does today. To donate to the Seán Drummond Trust: www.gofundme.com/f/support4drummo

Stars will be on top form for St Mary’s and Commercials

All is set for ‘An Afternoon with the Stars’ this Friday at The Green Isle Hotel (2.0).

St Mary’s and Commercials have come together to raise funds for their juvenile sections.

The line-up includes Kerry footballer, Tomás Ó Sé, Kilkenny’s Eddie Brennan, Offaly’s Michael Duignan, and Seán Power of Commercials and the Dubs. Impersonator, Aidan Tierney, will perform.

There will be a four-course meal. A table of ten costs €1,000.

More details from 087-9693789/087-6177618.

Email: lorrainenibhroin@gmail.com

Spot-prizes welcome. “It’s going to be a great event,” states Eddie Brennan.

