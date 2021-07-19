Dublin women bloom in the Garden County with impressive victory over Waterford in TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Dublin glistening. Among the Wicklow Hills. The All-Ireland champions arrived.

They got the warmest of welcomes in the garden county. In blistering Baltinglass. A day for the sunglasses. And sun-cream. And the sombrero.

The neat ground is tucked away in the middle of rural splendor. And on a scorching July Saturday, Dublin eased away in the second half to book their ticket for the quarter-final of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, 6-12 to 1-10.

It was billed as The Battle of the Blues. Waterford wore white jerseys. There’s a deep tradition in the county. Five times champions in the 1990s.

In the modern era, it’s the Dubs who are setting the records. And this was another assured, composed offering. They did what they had to do. And they did it with the minimum of fuss. Gliding quietly across the hot tin roof.

Dublin could have won by more. Early in the second half, Caoimhe O’Connor had her shot saved by Rosie Landers. The rebound came back to her. And she then struck the frame.

But six goals were more than enough to get the job done. Perhaps the best of them came from midfielder, Jennifer Dunne. Eighteen minutes on the watch. She rose highest with those basketball hands to claim a throw-in around midfield.

She set off at a rapid pace towards the scoreboard end. Running past the tackles before sending the ball low to the basket.

It was Waterford’s first outing. They’ll now face Tyrone. This game will put petrol in the tank. They had the brightest of starts. Eimear Fennell had 1-2 in the bag inside the first ten minutes. The free-taking of Maria Delahunty put air in the tyres.

O’Connor’s smart finish had brought the opening goal in the second minute. Dunne’s goal helped Dublin to lead at the break, 2-5 to 1-4.

Within seconds of the restart, Siobhán Killeen scored Dublin’s third goal. And after that, it was all about putting credit in the phone.

Quick, precise passing allowed Carla Rowe slip in Dublin’s fourth goal, and late on, further goals from Niamh Hetherton and O’Connor enhanced the champions’ tally.

Orlagh Nolan delivers impressive performance

Orlagh Nolan plays for Ballinteer St John’s. She had a game to remember in Baltinglass last Saturday.

She played in the half-back line. Her performance was full of purpose. Any chance she got, she headed for the hall door. Taking the play to the opposition. The swashbuckling style that Mick Bohan encourages.

A brilliant slice of play from Orlagh led to Dublin’s fifth goal against Waterford. She found Sinéad Aherne with a superb ball. And Sinéad’s pass opened the window for Niamh Hetherton.

Orlagh made a handsome donantion to Dublin’s second championship victory. Another solid show from the champs, and as Noelle Healy relates, these dedicated Dubs won’t take their eye off the ball.

“Dublin won’t have it all their own way. Far from it. It’s a very competitive championship.”

Noelle’s thoughts were confirmed on opening day by Meath pushing Cork, and only a point separating Galway and Kerry.

While Mayo and Monaghan needed free-kicks to separate them on Saturday.

"I have been impressed with Donegal, Galway and Cork,” she adds. “Dublin beat them in the league final, but Cork had good spells. Their best is still to come.”

Plenty of top duels to savour

The championship candles are lighting all over the city. Tomorrow night sees the big throw-in of the Go-Ahead Ireland Ladies’ Football Adult Championships.



The sponsorship is a tonic for the capital. There’s a packed programme. From the Junior B grade and below.



It will be September before the big-wheelers arrive in town. After the conclusion of the inter-county season.



Wednesday night’s schedule is packed with local derbies. And it’s on championship nights like this where you can see some of the best games of all. Games that get the parish talking.



Take last year’s Junior ‘B’ Championship final. Scoil Uí Chonaill against St Brendan’s. Dublin manager Mick Bohan would have been impressed.



The sides had met earlier at the group stage. Brendan’s were ahead at the break, but Scoil came back to win. And they repeated that scenario in the final.

It meant so much to the club, as Gus Rock related. “It was our first ever final. And it was such a lift to win it.”



Joe Keane was on the terraces at the Longmeadows. On the final whistle, he complimented the standard of play. And the sportswomanship.



Gus, in turn, commended the county board. For managing to conclude the championships, despite all the difficulties that the lockdown brought.



It was a brilliant game of football. There’s many more from where that came from.