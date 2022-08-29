Dublin star Aisling O’Neill on song as Castleknock sink Kilmacud Crokes to make it two wins on the spin

Castleknock’s Ciara Golden in action against Hannah Reynolds (right) and Maedhbh Gallagher of Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Gerry Mooney

There wasn’t a whisper of a breeze in Silver Park on Sunday morning. And as the good people next door at Leopardstown might say, the going was good to firm.

Castleknock have made solid strides. Ten years ago, they won the Senior 7 Championship. And here they are now with two wins from two in the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship. It’s been a remarkable, and admirable, journey.

They beat Ballyboden St Enda’s in their first match in Group B, and they put in the hard yards to travel home to Somerton with the two points here.

They played with spirit. And for each other. Using the ball well. Playing accurate passes, short and long.

They now sit on top of the pool on four points. Na Fianna and Boden are on two points.

Crokes lost their first fixture to Na Fianna, also by three points, and in their final group assignment will travel to Boden hoping to get the result and that everything else falls in their favour to secure a semi-final place.

“It was an exhilarating game,” declared Castleknock’s Kevin Broderick. “It went right till the last minute.

“We expected that there was going to be very little in it. We knew Crokes would be determined to get the points, having lost last time out, so we had to be ready to match that intensity. We are very happy with the performance. The players put in a great effort. And they should be proud of themselves.”

The match developed into a thriller. Castleknock always held the lead. But Crokes never gave up the pursuit.

From the throw-in, the visitors went four points up in a blink of an eye. Kilmacud were trying to get a toe-hold in the contest. But Castleknock defended well. It was proving difficult to cross the Castle moat.

Presence

And they also possess the considerable presence of the Dublin goalkeeper Eabha Mooney, The Stillorgan No 1, Ciara Jones, also put in a solid shift. Showing sharpness and courage in and around the gatepost.

“We allowed them to get such a good start on us,” reflected Kilmacud’s Mark Cregg. “It left us chasing the game. But credit the girls for their efforts in getting back into it.”

Looking on was Issy Davis, out supporting the hosts as she continues her recovery from injury. She lit up the summer in the Dublin jersey.

Just like Castleknock full-forward Aisling O’Neill. She scored two goals and produced a neat basket of points. Including a cluster of gems.

In the first half, she sent the sliotar over from wide on the left at the Foxrock end. And in the second period, she repeated the trick. Her ability to find space and strike quickly from distance is one of her most appealing traits.

Any time she gets on the ball, the buzzer goes off. The air fills with expectation. And she does much of her most valuable work by dropping deep to the half-forward line to earn that pocket of freedom.

Castleknock took some fine scores. And they led by 1-5 to no reply in the early pages. Their quick burst of opening points came from the excellent Sadbh Duffy, the impressive Emma Diamond (2) and O’Neill.

O’Neill’s first goal came in the sixth minute. She showed quick feet and nimble wrists to guide the ball inside the post.

Crokes began to come more into it. They were lifted by Síofra Walsh’s goal on 14 minutes as she flashed in a crisp shot amid the traffic.

Right half-back Sarah McMahon made a superb catch as the belief began to grow in the Kilmacud side. And after being on the back foot for so much early on, trailing by four points at the break, 1-9 to 1-5, wasn’t all that bad. Yet seconds into the restart, O’Neill got her second goal. And it was a beauty. She moved swiftly to collect the ball on the bounce in full stride before arrowing a drive that almost scattered the cups and saucers down at the pavilion goal end.

Sorcha Meagher’s frees were providing Crokes with hope. And Walsh was to score one of the best points of the hour after a marvellous catch and pass from Maedhbh Gallagher.

It was Gallagher who glided in for Kilmacud’s second goal on 52 minutes, reducing the deficit to four points, 2-13 to 2-9. Suddenly, there was a climate change. People began looking at watches.

Duffy and Meagher exchanged frees. As you were.

Emma Strappe then edged Castleknock five clear with a terrific strike from the right.

The hosts poured forward yet again. And, coming to the bell, a ‘45’ and a free from Meagher brought it back to three points.

“Blow it up, ref,” came the anxious call from the Castleknock terrace. In a match that wasn’t all that far away from a photo finish.