DUBLIN SFC1 SEMI-FINAL: St Jude’s fail to pay the penalty

6 November 2021; Brian Coakley of St Jude's in action against Ciaran Smith of Lucan Sarsfields during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final match between St Jude's and Lucan Sarsfields at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by S

6 November 2021; Mark Sweeney of St Jude's is tackled by Sean Cleary of Lucan Sarsfields during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final match between St Jude's and Lucan Sarsfields at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Bar

Pat Spillane of St Jude's in action against Derek Cahill of Lucan Sarsfields during the Go-Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

St Jude’s produced a dominant display to withstand some determined late Lucan Sarsfields pressure and prevail by seven points in their Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship semi-final at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

Ultimately, it was the experience of the Templeogue outfit that proved telling on a night where their opponents failed to match the energy and intensity of their quarter-final win over holders Ballymun Kickhams a fortnight earlier.

However, Dave Cullen’s young panel will surely take heart from an encouraging campaign, and also in the manner in which they continued to battle despite their forlorn position.

In contrast, St Jude’s showed few signs of weakness throughout an impressive performance, although the concession of three second-half penalties, irrespective of the authenticity of the decisions, will be something they’ll look to address ahead of their final meeting with Crokes, in what is a repeat of the 2018 decider.

On that occasion, St Jude’s failed to offer a consistent attacking threat but that issue has certainly been addressed in the intervening years and no fewer than ten players contributed to their impressive tally on Saturday evening.

They served early notice of their intent, by monopolising possession from the first whistle, and their patience in possession was rewarded through early points from David Mannix and Alan Connolly, before Brendan Gallagher opened the Sarsfields account in the eight minute.

An excellent sprawling save by Paul Copeland to deny the marauding CJ Smith preserved the St Jude’s advantage and they availed of that let-off to pull clear by half-time – thanks to further scores by Niall Coakley, Mannix and the influential Colm Murphy.

Leading by 0-7 to 0-2 at the break, St Jude’s saw their lead whittled down to two points as Gallagher fired unerringly past Copeland from a 31st-minute penalty after an innocuous looking challenge on Harry Ladd.

Far from allowing that goal to undermine their challenge, the Templeogue outfit regained complete control in the ensuing five minutes as a brace of points from Pat Spillane preceded a smartly taken goal from Coakley in the 36th minute.

With Lucan held scoreless for 19 minutes, St Jude’s opened up a sizeable lead following two scores in quick succession from Kevin McManamon with Connolly, Daragh Kavanagh and Mannix also troubling the umpires as the contest appeared to be petering out to its inevitable conclusion.

However, a 55th-minute penalty from Gallagher, converted at the second attempt, offered Lucan a degree of encouragement and another spot kick from the same player four minutes later suddenly slashed the Lucan deficit to four points entering added time.

Once again, the St Jude’s response was admirable and their depth from the bench was highlighted through scores from Séamus Ryan, Brian Coakley and Diarmuid McLoughlin and with Spillane kicking his third point from play soon after, the drama soon dissolved as they reaffirmed their supremacy.

MATCH FACTS

Scorers – St Jude’s: N Coakley 1-2 (0-1f),D Mannix 0-4 (2f), P Spillane 0-3, K McManamon, (0-1 ‘45’), A Connolly 0-2 each, C Murphy, D Kavanagh, S Ryan, B Coakley, D McLoughlin 0-1 each. Lucan Sarsfields: B Gallagher 3-3 (2-0 pen, 0-2f), H Ladd 0-2.

St Jude’s: P Copeland; O Manning, J McGuire, A Hassett; T Lahiff, M Sweeney, C Guckian; C Murphy, P Spillane; D Sheehy, K McManamon, D Kavanagh; D Mannix, N Coakley, A Connolly. Subs: D McLoughlin for Sheehy (42), S Ryan for Murphy (55), B Coakley for Mannix (55), R Joyce for McManamon (55), R Martina for Manning (60).

Lucan Sarsfields: M Gibbons; D Cahill, D Newcombe, A Kirwan; CJ Smith, S Cleary, A Murphy; D Gavin, C Walsh; S Newcombe, M Lavin, L Walsh; J McCormack, H Ladd, B Gallagher. Subs: B O’Toole for McCormack (43), C Gallagher for L Walsh (48), L Curran for Cahill (51), D O’Shaughnessy for Lavin (64).

Managers – St Jude’s: Gareth Roche. Lucan Sarsfields: Dave Cullen.

REF: Dan Stynes (St Peregrine’s)

Wides: St Jude’s 4 (2+2); Lucan Sarsfields 5 (3+2).

Conditions: A strong breeze blowing towards Church End.

Player of the Game: Colm Murphy (St Jude’s)