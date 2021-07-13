Dublin need greater scoring returns to secure Leinster hurling title against Brian Cody’s Cats

Sudlin's Chris Crummey shoots to score his side's first goal, despite pressure from Galway's Fintan Burke and goalkeeper Éanna Murphy, during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

What may have seemed the height of optimism a fortnight ago comes into stark reality next Saturday evening as Dublin look to build on a promising campaign when meeting Kilkenny in their eagerly anticipated Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park (7.30).

Given their issues during the league, few would have anticipated the Dubs turning over Galway at the semi-final stage, and while they remain underdogs at the weekend, there’s little doubt they enter the game with a fair degree of momentum and their confidence enhanced.

“I suppose two weeks ago, we were hoping that Dublin would get over Antrim so it’s great that they have a Leinster final to look forward to,” said former Dublin selector Andy Cunningham.

“I don’t think anyone saw them beating Galway but you would have to say that on the day, Dublin were the better team and deserved their win.

“Now, how much of that was down to Galway misfiring is hard to quantify but there’s no doubting that a good win in the championship helps life the spirits and that should help with confidence for next weekend.

“The backs were excellent that day and it is definitely Dublin’s strongest part of the team.

“They will need to be similarly tight next Saturday as Kilkenny have some excellent forwards that are capable of hurting you at any time.

“Maybe the team doesn’t possess the match-winning forwards like Henry Shefflin, DJ Carey, Eoin Larkin, Richie Power, Eddie Brennan or Richie Hogan from the past decade or so but they are still blessed with some serious attacking talent.

“TJ Reid remains so important for them but there are signs that lads like Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen are looking to establish themselves and create their own legacy so they’ll need some minding,” added Cunningham.

If Dublin are to prevail and clinch their first provincial title since 2013, they will need a clean bill of health while also remaining competitive throughout, something that failed to do when the teams met in last year’s championship.

Granted, the second-half comeback that day was one to live long in the memory, despite its ultimate futility, but Dublin can ill afford to find themselves in another deep chasm on Saturday.

“Dublin just cannot afford to be slow out of the blocks as Kilkenny will punish every mistake that you commit,” acknowledged Cunningham.

“For that to happen I think it’s vitally important that Eoghan O’Donnell recovers from the injury he picked up against Galway as he is vital to the team’s solidity.

“For Dublin to win, I think they need to keep it as tight as possible and O’Donnell is a powerhouse at full-back that can drive players along with him.

“Kilkenny don’t have that aura of previous years but they are still formidable opponents and while Dublin certainly have a chance, they mightn’t put up enough of a score to get over the line,” concluded Cunningham.