Dublin minor footballers ease past Louth in five-star show

Dublin began their Leinster Minor Football Championship Group 1 campaign on a winning note when comfortably overcoming Louth by 5-14 to 1-1 at the Stabannon Parnells ground last Saturday afternoon.

The Dubs fell behind to a home free early on but once Conal Ó Riain from Kilmacud Crokes netted in the 4th minute, it proved a case of one-way traffic with Joe Quigley’s goal in the 27th minute prompting a 2-7 to 0-1 interval lead.

Further second-half goals from David Mulqueen (2) and Clyde Burke ensured a similar pattern after the break with Dublin manager Dave Reynolds relatively pleased with his team’s display.

"It was a satisfactory performance but we won’t be getting carried away and there are still plenty of things to work on.

"Most of the lads missed a lot of football during the pandemic so it was great to see them putting on the Dublin jersey for the first time in a competitive game.

"It was a decent first-day out and I was pleased with the defensive effort as they forced a fair few turnovers and were generally tight in how they performed.

"We kicked 2-7 in the first-half without reply and I was encouraged by our shooting but we know that we need to improve certain aspects of our play.

"The lads have only really been together for twelve weeks so we’ll be looking for an improvement in terms of continuity the next day and it certainly won’t be easy against a Laois team that beat Westmeath on Saturday,” added the St Jude’s clubman.

Dublin will host Laois in Parnell Park on Saturday week before they finish their group series with an away trip to Westmeath in mid-April.