Dublin Ladies football: Blues and Rebelettes will end sound of silence

Cork’s Máire O’Callaghan is tackled by Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final in Croke Park last December. Pic: Sportsfile

Back on the grass. Back in Croke Park. Dublin against Cork. It doesn’t get any better than this.

Next Saturday night’s Lidl Division 1 National League final bringing the old friends together again. And to hear the click of the turnstiles once more.

“It will be nice to see the crowds coming back to the games,” notes Dublin’s Niamh Collins. “You can’t beat that feeling of atmosphere. It does wonders. It drives the players on. It encourages you to put in that extra yard.”

Making the hard yards has been a way of life for these two counties. Down through the years, Eamonn Ryan always said the Cork players didn’t need much of a pep talk.

The determination was bursting through their boots before they even arrived at the ground. Eamonn was so much part of these epic Cork-Dublin duels.

He had something special about him. And the players responded. Ephie Fitzgerald now feels honoured to be wearing the bib. He talks about the respect Cork and Dublin have for each other. Not so much rivals. But two sides pushing each other to the limit.

Niamh has taken part in many a Dublin-Cork debate. And she’s happy to see brighter days. “The first Lockdown wasn’t as bad. It was summer. People could still get out and exercise. The situation we all found ourselves in was all new.

“But this last one was different. It was January, February and March. It was dark and it was cold. And you missed seeing people. Then when the county training was allowed again, I felt that it was such a privilege. I felt so lucky to be training with Dublin. I was able to see friends and team-mates of mine a couple of times a week. That was something I really missed in the first half of the year.”

Niamh was speaking from Parnell Park. Where Dublin produced a dazzling display under Mick Bohan to win the county’s first Division 1 title in 2018. It’s a trophy Mick highly values. He knows Division 1 finals don’t come along like Yellow Cabs. Especially with Cork in the red corner.

Quality of club game helping jackies

This season’s Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior Football Championship will be one to stir the tea. The new sponsorship will add even more flavour.

Foxrock Cabinteely have won it for the last six years on the trot. “But it has been incredibly challenging for us to have come out of Dublin in the last few years,” states Niamh Collins.

“In recent seasons, Kilmacud Crokes have been nipping at our heels. We have just managed to scrape past them in finals and semi-finals. And there’s more and more up-and-coming teams emerging. Like Clontarf, who are a superb outfit. Clontarf have several players with Dublin.

“They are all very young, so I imagine that Clontarf are going to get even stronger. The Dublin Club Championship is in a very healthy state. There’s a lot of competition in it.”

Niamh feels that the club game is benefiting from the inter-county set-up. “The Dublin camp is a very high performing environment, and the hope is that the players involved with the county will take that experience back to their clubs.

“The standards right across all the clubs have risen. Teams are more focused. More organised. And that, in turn, helps the Dublin team.”

Sport in Niamh’s red veins

Sport and Niamh Collins were always best buddies. Growing up, she’d hear tales of her grand-uncle, Cabra’s Busby Babe, Liam Whelan. The much-loved Liam of Manchester United and Ireland.

Niamh and her family will always have the softest of spots for Manchester United. And for the memory of a man who played the game so beautifully.

Sport continues to be a central theme of her own life. “I tried my hand at most things. I played tennis and hockey. I did swimming, but Gaelic football was the one that I stuck at,” she recalls.

“I think one of the reasons football appealed to me was that sense of community that it brought. There is such a wonderful community feeling around the GAA.

“I know you could say that about most sports, but the GAA is a bit special. It’s great for making friendships. You find that so many people in the community are involved with the GAA club. It’s a great environment to be a part of. And I think for people that sense of belonging is one of the big attractions of the GAA.”

This week’s