Dublin hurlers prepare to welcome Brian Cody’s Kilkenny after an enjoyable stay at Premier inn

Jason Forde of Tipperary in action against Andrew Dunphy of Dublin during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dublin’s encouraging year to date gained even more traction last Saturday evening with their narrow but deserved 2-16 to 0-21 victory over Tipperary in Thurles.

Goals in either half from Rian McBride and Ronan Hayes gave the Dubs a sufficient buffer to withstand some late Tipp pressure, a win that leaves Dublin sitting pretty in Division 1 Group B with five points from a possible six.

“It was a great night for Dublin and any win over Tipperary in Thurles should be celebrated,” said former Dublin U-21 boss Seán Lane.

“Tipperary tried very hard and you could see from their manager Colm Bonnar on the sideline that they really wanted a result.

“Dublin could have made life a little bit easier for themselves by tapping over a couple of scores in the final quarter but ultimately, they got over the line and it was a deserved win as the effort was great throughout.

“The template of Dublin’s performance was right out of Mattie Kenny’s script where they all work so hard for each other and I thought that the positional sense was very good throughout the game.

“Both goals were very well taken, with the goal from Ronan Hayes a superb score, but Dublin will also know that there are areas they will need to improve.

“They hit some very poor wides in the first half that undermined an awful lot of their good work out the field and, on another day, those wides could have been very costly.”

That they didn’t rue those misses was largely down to a strong defensive display which allowed Dublin to gain an early foothold.

“Having conceded four goals in the previous two games, it was great to see Dublin keep Tipperary goalless on Saturday night,” added the Ballinteer St John’s clubman.

“I thought that Paddy Smyth was immense while James Madden and John Bellew also enjoyed influential matches.

“The structure looked very good and the players are gaining more experience with each and every game.

“Next Saturday against Kilkenny is another great opportunity for Dublin to continue their decent form of late and you would love to see Parnell Park packed to the rafters.

“There was a healthy and vocal Dublin crowd in Thurles last Saturday night which definitely helped the players on the night and you would hope to see something better again in Donnycarney.

“Any win over Tipperary is a positive and the same applies with Kilkenny and there’s no reason to believe that Dublin can’t keep their good run intact on Saturday.”