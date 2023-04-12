Dublin GAA chief John Costello stepping down after 29 years at Parnell Park

John Costello has announced that he will retire as Dublin GAA’s Chief Executive Officer this October.

Costello has been the CEO of Dublin GAA since 1994, during which time the county won nine All-Ireland senior football titles, while the hurlers won the Leinster championship in 2013, the only time the sky blues have won the Bob O’Keefe Cup in the last 62 years.

He is also credited with overseeing the reorganisation and growth of Gaelic games in the capital through a number of significant initiatives, including the implementation of the strategic plan – ‘The Blue Wave’ – in 2011.

“It has been an extraordinary honour and privilege to serve Dublin GAA as CEO, a role I have enjoyed immensely and where my primary focus was always on sustaining and enhancing the association in Dublin,” Costello said.

“I am proud of the organisation we have today and the impact we have in our community. This is as a result of the collective efforts of remarkable individuals - dedicated officers, committees, staff, players, team managements, sponsorship partners and especially the club volunteers who administer and promote our games at local level.”

“I would like to thank my wife Marie and family, without their unfailing support over almost thirty years none of this would have been possible.”

Cormac Costello of Dublin celebrates with his dad John, the CEO of the Dublin County Board, after Dublin's 2019 All-Ireland Final replay win over Kerry. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cormac Costello of Dublin celebrates with his dad John, the CEO of the Dublin County Board, after Dublin's 2019 All-Ireland Final replay win over Kerry. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

After the resignation was announced by Costello and the county’s management committee, Michael Seavers, Chairperson of Dublin GAA, said: “Dublin GAA, and indeed the association nationally, has been extremely fortunate to have had John Costello as its Chief Executive for the past thirty years.

"This was during a time of great change in Ireland, with increased urbanisation and when the population of Dublin was growing amid the significant economic, technological, cultural and commercial changes that were taking place.

"John’s calm demeanour, leadership and deep understanding of the GAA and its place in Irish society have been instrumental in charting an effective course for the development of Gaelic games in our capital city.”