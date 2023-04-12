| 6.7°C Dublin

Dublin GAA chief John Costello stepping down after 29 years at Parnell Park

Dublin GAA CEO John Costello has announced he will step down this year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Cormac Costello of Dublin celebrates with his dad John, the CEO of the Dublin County Board, after Dublin's 2019 All-Ireland Final replay win over Kerry. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Dublin manager Anthony Daly and John Costello, Dublin County Board CEO, celebrate after Dublin's 2-13 Leinster Final victory over Galway. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

John Costello has announced that he will retire as Dublin GAA’s Chief Executive Officer this October.

Costello has been the CEO of Dublin GAA since 1994, during which time the county won nine All-Ireland senior football titles, while the hurlers won the Leinster championship in 2013, the only time the sky blues have won the Bob O’Keefe Cup in the last 62 years.

