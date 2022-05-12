Dublin Championship draws revealed: Double champions Kilmacud aiming to defend crowns

The draw for the Go Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior Football Championship took place in Parnell Park on Thursday evening with holders Kilmacud Crokes receiving a relatively kind draw as they are pitted in Group 1 alongside Raheny, Templeogue Synge Street and Ballinteer St John’s.

The beaten finalists in 2021, St Jude’s, have been the most consistent team at this level over the past decade but will have their work cut out advancing from Group 3, that contains Thomas Davis, Na Fianna and an improving Skerries Harps outfit.

Group 2 looks the most competitive of all the groups with recent winners Ballyboden St Enda’s and Ballymun Kickhams joined by last year’s Senior 2 winners Cuala and Clontarf.

SFC1 Group 1: Kilmacud Crokes, Raheny, Templeogue Synge Street, Ballinteer St John’s.

SFC1 Group 2: Ballyboden St Enda’s, Cuala, Ballymun Kickhams, Clontarf.

SFC1 Group 3: St Jude’s, Skerries Harps, Thomas Davis, Na Fianna.

SFC1 Group 4: Lucan Sarsfields, Castleknock, Round Towers Lusk, Whitehall Colmcille.

SFC2 Group 1: Naomh Olaf, Naomh Mearnóg, St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER, St Patrick’s Donabate.

SFC2 Group 2: Parnells, Ballyboughal, St Vincent’s, St Mary’s,

SFC2 Group 3: Fingallians, Erin’s Isle, St Anne’s, St Maur’s.

SFC2 Group 4: Trinity Gaels, St Brigid’s, Round Towers Clondalkin, St Sylvester’s.

Kilmacud are also defending their title in the hurling championship, and they find themselves in Group 2 alongside Craobh Chiaráin, Lucan Sarsfields, St Vincent’s and St Brigid’s.

Na Fianna, who came so close to landing the prize last year, appear to be in the tougher side of the draw with recent winners Ballyboden St Enda’s and Cuala also eyeing a top spot that would secure automatic progression to the semi-finals.

SHC1 Group 1: Na Fianna, St Jude’s, Ballyboden St Enda’s, St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER, Cuala.

SHC1 Group 2: Kilmacud Crokes, Craobh Chiaráin, Lucan Sarsfields, St Vincent’s, St Brigid’s.

SHC2 Group 1: Whitehall Colmcille, Ballinteer St John’s, Scoil Uí Chonaill, Naomh Fionnbarra, Castleknock.

SHC2 Group 2: Ballyboden St Enda’s B, Faughs, Na Fianna B, Kilmacud Crokes B, Thomas Davis.

SHC3 Group 1: Cuala B, Setanta, Naomh Olaf, Raheny, O’Toole’s,

SHC3 Group 2: Erin’s Isle, Crumlin, Naomh Barróg, Clontarf, Kilmacud Crokes C.