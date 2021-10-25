Dublin Camogie: Sky Blues belong at top level – Ali Twomey

Dublin camogie player Ali Twomey at Parnell Park at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA 2022 alternate kit. Purchase online at www.elverys.ie and www.oneills.com and in stores nationwide.

True Grit. The Dubs have it. When it mattered most, they delivered.

Two vital matches last season. To stay in Division 1 of the National Camogie League. And to remain on the top floor of the All-Ireland Senior Championship.

In the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League, Dublin had lost to Kilkenny, Offaly and Clare. They found themselves in the Relegation final in Birr. Against Waterford. They beat Waterford by a point. Emma Flanagan’s jackpot shot.

The All-Ireland Senior Championship brought losses against Cork and Waterford. The Dubs then travelled to Newry. Aisling Maher’s late, golden goal saw them beat Down and retain their Senior Championship status.

Both games won by the skin of the sliotar. It’s that type of resolve that will fill the Dubs with confidence when the next season opens its doors.

“Those wins showed how much the team really wanted it,” declares Ali Twomey, who was over in Parnell Park for the launch of AIG’S new O’Neill’s Dublin alternate kit.

“When it came down to it, to be able to pull it out like that demonstrated the determination of the players. We didn’t doubt ourselves. We knew we deserved to be in Division 1, and in the Senior Championship, because that is where we have been over the last few years.

“Being at the top level gives you belief. And I think, going forward, that we can take plenty of positives from the fact that we managed to dig it out when the results were really on the line.”

“We have had disappointing results, but the important thing is to bounce back. Our priority now is to take the benefits of last season into the new year. And to make sure we don’t find ourselves in a similar situation again.”

Ali is adamant that Dublin belong among the elite of the sport. “We are a Division 1 team, and we are definitely able to compete in Division 1.

“Last season a few results didn’t go our way. A point or two in the difference. A point here and there. A free conceded. A chance missed.

“That experience does show you that every score really does matter in the Championship and League because by losing by such slender margins we found ourselves in the position that we were in.

“It’s a good lesson in that every match matters. And every ball counts.”

County championship earns high praise

The Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship final was a classic. Ali Twomey wasn’t surprised.

St Jude’s and St Vincent’s thrilling the big crowd at Abbotstown last week. Both sides decorating the lush turf with a match that hummed from start to finish.

The Q mark was set well before. In the very first match. On the very first morning. A game Ali played in for Lucan Sarsfields against Na Fianna. On the Mobhi Road.

A draw. And where everyone was a winner. The hour overflowed with quality. Its pace and skill saw passers-by stopping to look through the railings.

In that game, Ali struck one of the points of the season. And there’s many more to come from the magic wand.

“I feel the Dublin Club Championship is improving all the time,” states Ali. “And the quality of the young players coming through is improving as well.

“It’s great to see the county championship getting better, year by year. The rising standard helps to bring camogie forward in the county.

“That, in turn, translates onto the Dublin team. That has to be a very positive thing for the Dublin management. It’s a boost to them when they see the level of ability that the club players bring to the county Championship.”

St Jude’s took gold. Vincent’s were just a step behind. No doubt there will be several players from both clubs, and many more clubs too, striving for a place in the Dublin squad.

Rules have seen g ame climb up in the ratings

There were some cracking games on the box. Ali Twomey belie ves the new rules helped to increase the viewership figures.

Kilkenny and Galway produced a memorable Division 1 League final. Live on RTE on a Sunday night. The Montrose ratings soared.

Then there was the All-Ireland final. On a perfect afternoon that saw the turnstiles spin once again on the Jones’s Road. As Galway and Cork served up another match that brought much favourable comment.

The game flowed. A match that on the sport’s biggest day, and on the country’s biggest stage, did justice to the old craft.

The spectacle was so much more enjoyable. For the players. And the spectators.

“The new rules have gone down well,” remarks Ali. “For us players, it took a little while to get used to them. As a forward, it was the issue of the hand-pass goal not being allowed anymore, and for the backs it was the fact that they could take a quick free out of the hand. Things like that.

“Allowing more physical contact was a huge thing. That really helped to allow the games to flow. And to become a much better spectacle.

“Overall, the changes to the rules have worked well. And they have been a very positive thing for camogie. So many people are fans of the new rules.”

The artful Ali is among them.