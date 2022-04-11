Dublin Camogie: Lucan celebrate while young Dubs reach final

Silverware for Lucan. The team deserved it as they produced the most polished of performances at Abbotstown on Sunday afternoon .

They overcame O’Moore’s of Laois, 3-9 to 0-6, to collect the Leinster Division 1 League Cup. They were in control from first minute to last.

The manner of the victory underlined the strength in depth of Dublin club camogie. Lucan have been one of the leading sides in the capital for many years now, and they’ll have a big say once again this season.

Their captain is Amy Gorman, one of the best goalkeepers in the city. Lucan have suppled several players to the Dublin squad over the years. Emma Flanagan excelled against Down in Croke Park last month.

The Dubs will now prepare for the Leinster Championship. The Leinster Chairperson, Linda Kenny, had good news.

“The 2022 Leinster Senior Camogie final will be played as a double header with the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship fixture of Galway versus Laois. These games will be played on Saturday 14th of May at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.”

Brilliant Under-16s dig deep to defeat Wexford in exciting clash to reach provincial decider

DUBLIN are into the Leinster Under-16A Championship final after a cracking match at Santry on Sunday, where the Dubs surpassed Wexford 0-10 to 0-8.

The chill wind whistled around the venue. The tricolour was dancing on the flag pole. “We should have grabbed the hot chocolate,” quipped a Dublin supporter.

There was a big crowd on the terrace. All eagerly reading the match programme. A Wexford mentor exchanged in some banter with the Dubs on the Hill.

The sound of the tannoy drifted across from Morton Stadium. Memories of Ronnie Delany and the four-minute mile.

There was a sharp pace to this contest. Plenty of jousts and scrambles. In the first few seconds, a clash of the ash resulted in a broken hurl for Dublin’s right corner-back, Aimee Dundon.

There was a real zest to the exchanges. The Meath referee, Bernard Heaney, played the advantage rule for all that it was worth.

The game was packed with little nuggets, all rich in skill and high in commitment.

Dublin’s Eimear Kehoe plucked a delivery out of the sky. So did the home centre half-back, Áine Bresnan. “Great hands, Áine,” came the shout.

Dublin’s left half-back, Alison Garvey, was striking the ball as long and as smoothly as Scottie Scheffler at Augusta.

Wexford’s right corner-back, Grainne Hourihane, made one of the blocks of the day.

One of the scores of the match came from Wexford’s Ciara Kavanagh before half-time. Wide on the left at the clubhouse end, she went on a solo down the wing. She cut inside and lofted over a peach.

Dublin had the stiff breeze in that opening period. And they were ahead by seven points to three at half-time.

Wexford battled with conviction after the break. But the nearest they came to the Dubs was two points. Dublin defended well.

Doing the simple things; getting the ball out wide.

Clearing their lines with the minimum of fuss.

The hosts struck a wonderful score to go eight points to four ahead. In front of the terrace, Kehoe foraged hard to win possession.

She played in a neat pass down the line which captain, Aimee Timothy, caught superbly before turning and, from a tight enough angle, sent it spinning over the bar.

Just before that, Dublin came close enough to a goal. Garvey launched another huge drive which Timothy wrapped her fingers around before turning sharply to strike a stinging shot that was deflected out for a ‘45’.

Wexford’s number six, Layla Stafford, is a polished performer.

Late on, Wexford full-forward, Shauna MacSweeney, converted a ‘45’ and a free. 0-9 to 0-7 to the Blues.

The match was balanced on a match stick. Ellen Leddy Doyle then edged the Dubs three in front.

Kavanagh sent over a scorcher for Wexford, bringing it back to two points again.

But the resolute Dubs dug deep. As they had done all day.

Blues boss commends character of the players

It was a day for a brisk warm-up in Santry. And Niall Daly ensured that the young Dubs kept on their toes as throw-in time approached.

Daly manages the Dublin Under-16s with Rachel Rogers, Adam McManus, Stef Carthy and Elaine Daly.

They are now busy preparing for a Leinster final against Kilkenny at the beginning of May.

“We are looking forward to it,” remarked Daly. “It will be a difficult match against Kilkenny. But matches against Kilkenny always are.

“They beat us in the Group stage, but we have improved since then. But, still, we know it will be another tough test for us.”

Just like Sunday’s 0-10 to 0-8 win over Wexford. “We grew into the game,” noted Daly.

“There was nothing easy out there. The conditions made it difficult for both sides. The players had to deal with a very strong wind.

“It was a very well contested game, especially around the middle of the field. It was all about grinding out the win, and the girls did that.”

They certainly did. They played with such resolve. As did Wexford. The game wasn’t over till the last blow of the whistle.

Players didn’t get a second in possession. They had to earn their pocket of space.

“It was a really good match,” reflected Wexford boss, Colm Hearne. “I was impressed with Dublin. They are a very good side.”

Hearne felt the quality on show augurs well for the future of both counties. “So many of those players will play senior for their counties. Camogie has progressed so much.

“There was a real flow to the game. And isn’t it only right now that women in sport are getting the same recognition as the men.”

The previous night, Wexford won the Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 title in Croke Park. Things are on the up once again down by the Slaney. Recalling memories of the three-in-a-row in 2010, 2011 and 2012.