Dublin are ready for Leinster road again after three-year absence

AOIFE Kane is in the big house. Glenalbyn House. Packed with people. Packed with promise. The Beacon Hospital sponsorship lifting the mood.

Outside, the new floodlights have added to the scenery. Nearby is the indoor ball alley, where Niall Corcoran honed his craft. Beside that is the big ball wall. Always busy. And where Corcoran’s coaching colleague Paraic McDonald is always encouraging the kids to use both feet.

McDonald played with Monaghan. Corcoran played with the Dubs. As Kane does herself.

On Saturday, Dublin will face Westmeath away in the first round of the TG4 Leinster Senior Championship.

Kane played in the 2019 final, the last senior decider. It was at Netwatch Cullen Park. Dublin’s four goals proved conclusive. Oonagh Whyte of Clann Mhuire got two of them. Nicole Owens and Niamh McEvoy, the St Sylvester’s duo, scored a goal each.

Kane was part of a formidable half-back-line with Sinéad Goldrick and her Crokes colleague Lauren Magee.

She can remember the first time she first kicked a ball here. A magical place where John Sheridan’s presence will be forever embedded within the corridors.

He started it all. Now Crokes are one of the best teams in the county. They have been edging ever closer to bringing home the Michael Murphy Cup.

“Yeah, I was about 10 or 11 when I first came down here,” reflects Kane as she sees the kids milling around.

She hopes they all grow up to be like Sinéad Aherne.

“I always looked up to her,” states Kane. “That was from afar. And when I got to play with her, my admiration grew even more.

“She is a great leader. A great captain. She has always been a role model for me. It’s as much as what she does off the pitch as what she does on it. I consider myself so lucky that I have got the chance to play on the same team as her.”

Mick Bohan’s Dublin team have inspired so many to put on the boots. And the Crokes Cubs have been among the huge crowds cheering them home to All-Ireland success.

“We have had some great years under Mick. Winning the All-Irelands. We have been fortunate to have such a strong squad. It’s been a brilliant spell.”

She sees the echo of it seeping into the Stillorgan brick work.

“As a club, we have had some good years. We came up from the intermediate ranks and we have done well at senior level.”

Aoife Kane: We are ready to push on

THE Dubs are back on the bike. The first step of the championship. The Leinster Championship.

“It’s great that the Leinster Championship is back,” states Aoife Kane. “And we are sure to get good matches against Westmeath and Meath.

“The more matches you play, the better it is. It’s beneficial for everyone to see the return of the Leinster Championship.”

Dublin have dominated the competition, collecting eight Leinster titles in a row. Winning matches comfortably.

Yet Mick Bohan greeted each victory as if it was a gold medal at the Olympic Games – like his counterpart Jim Gavin did on so many occasions as the Dubs paraded the silver in front of the Hill.

It took the Dublin women quite a while to secure their first title, in 2002. They have now lifted the trophy a remarkable 15 times.

Bohan values the prestige of the competition. And he was disappointed when, suddenly, there was no Leinster Championship to play for because the Dubs were the only senior team in the province.

Happily, that situation has now been rectified. With the new All-Ireland champions adding considerably to the mix.

Dublin will be keen to start well on Saturday. The league semi-final loss to Donegal, especially the manner of it, upset the Blues. They looked home and dry in the Clones sunshine.

The loss stung. But now summer is on the way. A new day. A fresh page.

“It was disappointing the way we lost to Donegal, but we’ll push on now and focus in on the championship,” remarks Kane.

“We’ll be hoping to turn things around. Training has been going well and we are all looking forward to playing Westmeath now.

“It’s the first Leinster Championship since 2019. I remember that Westmeath gave us a strong test in the 2019 final.”

Féile party proves a spectacular success

THE Dubs go to Cusack Park on Saturday. Mick Bohan’s team will leave a city with the sweet scent of the 2022 John West Féile still in the air.

It was the biggest and the best. A mammoth production. The first ball throwing-in on Saturday at 10am. A festival that had a remarkable 84 teams, across 11 divisions. And more than 1,600 players.

The matches took place all across the county, the welcome as warm in one venue as the next. The key message to all was enjoyment, for the pitch to become the children’s playground. To hear encouragement filling their ears, and to make memories.

It was a logistical masterpiece. Blessed by good weather, and even better people. In Féile, the motto is that everybody is a champion. And that every player should go home with pride in their kit-bag.

Dublin officials can be proud of putting such a show together. And providing the perfect platform for the young people to shine.

WINNERS – Division 1: Kilmacud Crokes; Division 2: Thomas Davis; Division 3: Fingallians; Division 4: Cuala; Division 5: Whitehall Colmcille; Division 6: St Peregrine’s; Division 7: Stars of Erin; Division 8: Kilmacud Crokes; Division 9: Beann Eadair; Division 10: O’Dwyer’s; Division 11: Ballinteer St John’s.