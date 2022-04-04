Dub cubs prove too powerful for Laois

Dublin team: Back row from left to right are Dylan Clark, Jamie McCarville, Jamie Smith, David Lucey, Tim Deering, Leon Murphy, Daniel McCarthy, David Leonard, Charlie Coughlan, Nathan Fitzgerald, Pierce Donohue, Conal Ó Riain, Dylan Kettle, Shane Mullarkey, Charlie McMorrow . Front row from left to right, Paul Reynolds Hand, David Mulqueen, Ryan Mitchell, Oscar Donohoe, Emmet Brady, Sean Doyle, Clyde Burke, Ciaran Donovan, Sean Turner, Joe Quigley, Luke O'Boyle, James Brady and Mark McGlynn. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

David Lucey of Dublin in action against Laois' Hugo Emerson in Parnell Park. Credit: Damien Eagers

Dublin completed their second successive victory in this year’s Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship by proving too strong for Laois at Parnell Park last Saturday afternoon.

The 17-point winning margin was a fair barometer of Dublin’s control over the hour, although it was only in added time that they managed to pierce the stubborn Laois defence as they struck for two goals inside three minutes.

Timing

The timing and manner of the goals were harsh on a Laois team that was never less than committed, but they were second best to a Dublin side that showed glimpses of their true potential without ever really hitting full stride.

The boys in blue failed to translate their dominance in possession fully on the scoreboard despite the encouraging promise displayed by corner-forwards Joe Quigley and David Mulqueen.

It was Quigley who opened Dublin’s account in the third minute, opting to fist over from a tight angle, before Laois captain David Costello restored parity when converting a free two minutes later.

Dublin were finding a fair degree of space in their opponent’s half as Mulqueen and Quigley shared four points to push the hosts 0-6 to 0-1 clear by the end of the first quarter.

Paul Reynolds Hand was denied by Brochan O’Reilly soon after and while the lively Ryan Mitchell popped over a deserved score soon after, the Dubs experienced a sloppy period that saw their lead trimmed following a Jeremy Kelly free.

Dublin’s precision returned in the latter stages of the half and a brace of Quigley frees saw them enter the break with a well-merited 0-10 to 0-2 buffer.

They returned to the field in eye-catching style, with Quigley and Mulqueen again to the fore as they registered two points apiece inside the opening six minutes.

The contest was effectively over at this stage, although the visitors scored two points without reply through Costello and substitute Eoin Cawley, the second of which proved to be Laois’ solitary point from play.

However, they weren’t exactly being overrun at the opposite end as the hosts seemed content to retain possession without unduly exerting themselves, especially given the black card received by Mitchell in the 43rd minute.

Laois had their own issues in terms of discipline as the contest evolved.

Full-forward Ryan Little received his second yellow approaching added time while O’Reilly was black carded when fouling Shane Mullarkey in the 63rd minute.

Wing-back Michael Gaffney was unfortunate to see his fine save from Quigley‘s penalty count for nothing as the Kilmacud Crokes attacker netted from the rebound.

Dublin heaped further misery on the visitors right at the death. Quigley found himself denied from close range, but the ball ran kindly for Mullarkey, whose scruffy finish completed a routine win for last year’s beaten finalists.

Matchfile

Scorers - Dublin: J Quigley 1-8 (0-5f), D Mulqueen 0-4, S Mullarkey 1-0, R Mitchell, C Donovan (f), C Burke 0-1 each. Laois: D Costello 0-2 (2f), J Kelly (f), E Cawley 0-1 each.

Dublin: D Leonard; E Brady, D McCarthy, R Mitchell; J Brady, D Lucey, T Deering; D Clark, C Burke; P Reynolds Hand, C Ó Riain, L O’Boyle; J Quigley, C Donovan, D Mulqueen. Subs: L Murphy for Clark (39), J Smith for Lucey (41), S Mullarkey for Ó Riain (55), M McGlynn for Reynolds Hand (57), P Donohue for Burke (61).

Laois: B O’Reilly; D McGrath, T Dineen, J Darcy; C Raggett, D Loughman, M Gaffney; H Emerson, K Byrne; E Johnston, D Costello, C Geoghegan; J Kelly, R Little, A Hunt. Subs: E Cawley for Johnston (37), D Miller for McGrath (39), T Bride for Hunt (46), C Casey for Kelly (55), N Lalor for Byrne (57).

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)

Wides – Dublin: 7 (4+3) Laois: 2 (1+1)

Conditions: A bobbly surface and windy afternoon.

Player of the Game: David Mulqueen (Dublin).