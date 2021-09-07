Draw perfect result in a thrilling contest

Lucan Sarsfields team front row from left to right are, Emer Keenan, Laura Sharkey, Orla Beagan, Chloe O’Connor, Claire Rigney, Emma O’Flynn, Sinead O’Toole, Aoife Byrne, Ali Twomey and Rebecca Flanagan. Back row from left to right are, Laura Quinn, Ellen Dunphy, Orla Sadlier, Michelle Kelly, Emma Flanagan, Phoebe Shannon, Kate Whyte, Aoife Mahon, Avril Quinn, Claire Meaney, Amy Gorman, Rachel Leonard, Emma O’Brien, Jessie McClelland and Aoife McKearney, Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship – Na Fianna v Lucan Sarsfields in St Mobhi Road, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

THERE’S always something special about Griffith Avenue on a Sunday morning. With the Mobhi Road at the end of the Rainbow.

The start of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Camogie Championship. Glasnevin blessed with sunshine. And the Na Fianna pitch never looking better.

The electric scoreboard was switched on. There was a decent crowd on the bank. Frank Gray among them.

Frank has seen some worthy duels. He’ll be adding this one to his list. Jason Buckley was the referee. Bright days in the Setanta jersey. He applied the advantage rule well here.

There was never much between them. The hosts held the lead for much of the hour. But Lucan were never far from their heels.

Coming to the last bend, Na Fianna were in front. Then Lucan upped their tempo. But, in the end, the draw was the fairest result of all.

“Yes, it was a very exciting finish,” remarked Lucan’s Joe Leonard. “For a good while it looked as if Na Fianna had it. Then we made a good comeback. Any neutrals here today would certainly have enjoyed it.”

Eoin Ryan of Na Fianna agreed: “We had a great first half. Lucan got back into it in the third quarter. But, overall, we’d be happy with the display. It was a good start to the Championship, and we’ll go again in two weeks’ time.”

The two centre half-backs set the tone. Eve O’Brien of the home club and Orla Beagan of Lucan. Both decorate the Dublin jersey. They read the play so well, and they were quick to pounce on any stray leaves.

Early on, Orla caught the sliotar in full flight. The Sars’ midfielder, Aoife Mahon, repeated the trick later on. In the second half, Eve made a brave block. “Great block, Eve,” came the shout from the terraces.

Eve’s defensive colleague, Orla Gray, also showed her bravery, and superb timing, as she bent low to foil an attempted strike that might have sailed into harbor.

Na Fianna’s Elyse Jamieson Murphy has blistering pace. On a couple of occasions, she raced through the visiting cover. Sparks flying on the turf.

The visitors were missing their injured duo, Laura Quinn and Aoife McKearney. Any team would feel their absence. Lucan’s spirit in battling back from five points down on 52 minutes will serve them well for the weeks ahead. As will travelling back with a point.

Only a couple of seconds were gone on the watch when Jamieson Murphy flashed over the first point at the Griffith Avenue end.

Elyse also struck the last point of the first half as Na Fianna led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the tea. The best point of the period came from Lucan’s Kate Whyte. She engineered an inch of space before arrowing over.

Lucan made a brisk start to the second half. Three points without reply. The first one, inside a minute, from Jessie McClelland. Followed by a Whyte free and a splendid effort from play by Ali Twomey.

After the match, Ali was heading to the Botanical Gardens. Even the finest rose in the Glass House wouldn’t match the scent of that score.

Two frees from Niamh Rock pushed Na Fianna two points clear once more. Then came their goal in the 52nd minute. Róisín Baker’s clever run down the left opened the path for Jamieson Murphy. She seized the sliotar, and her effort, from a tricky enough angle on the left, found the sack.

That looked to be the jackpot shot. Ellen Dunphy replied for Lucan. And three minutes from time, a snap shot from Michelle Kelly settled deep in the Glasnevin cobwebs.

A minute later, Claire Rigney, from play, had Lucan level. And on 59 minutes, Whyte’s free put them a point in front.

Na Fianna worked hard for equality. They had a couple of chances that drifted the wrong side of the posts. Then, in injury-time, they won another free, wide on the left.

A difficult free for sure. A tight angle. But up stepped Rock, and she struck the ball as sweetly as if she was standing on the first tee in the Solheim Cup.

SCORERS – NA FIANNA: N Rock 0-7 (5f), E Jamieson Murphy 1-2, R Baker 0-1.

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: K Whyte 0-5 (4f), M Kelly 1-0, E Dunphy, E Flanagan, A Twomey, J McClelland, C Rigney 0-1 each.

NA FIANNA: C Tierney; O Buggy, S Rodgers, S Reid; O Gray, E O’Brien, G Free; A Griffin, E Gray; N Rock, E Jamieson Murphy, A Cushen; N Gleeson, R Baker, D Byrne Ryan. SUBS: J Gleeson, M Ní Ceallacháin, F Isdell.

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: A Gorman; A Byrne, A Quinn, S O’Toole; R Leonard, O Beagan, E Dunphy; A Mahon, E Flanagan; A Twomey, K Whyte, C O’Connor; J McClelland, E Keenan, C Rigney . SUBS: M Kelly, R Flanagan, L Sharkey, P Shannon.

MENTORS – NA FIANNA: E Ryan, D Hughes, A Rock.

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: D English, M Cuffe, J Leonard.

REFEREE: Jason Buckley (Setanta).

WIDES – NA FIANNA: 10 (6+4).

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: 7 (6+1).

CONDITIONS: Lovely sunny morning with a slight breeze.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Elyse Jamieson Murphy (Na Fianna).

