Double joy for Whitehall Colmcille in tight JHC deciders

A busy weekend for Whitehall Colmcille started on a positive note as they edged St Vincent’s by 0-9 to 0-7 in their JHC ‘F’ decider in Páirc Naomh Uinsionnn on Friday night.

The bulk of Whitehall’s scores came through Sean Scallan and John Bridgeman, with goalkeeper Liam Hoban, Stephen O’Sullivan, Conor Nolan, Kevin Ross, Shane O’Sullivan and Sean Power impressing for the winners.

Whitehall also claimed the ‘C’ crown when beating Na Fianna by 2-13 to 0-17 thanks to goals by Cathal Ryan and Rory Kerins.

On Sunday morning, St Brendan’s did just enough to claim the JHC ‘D’ decider as they enjoyed a narrow 1-12 to 1-11 win over Round Towers Lusk.

Dave Andrews and JJ Lennon accounted for the bulk of their scores, hitting 0-5 and 0-6 respectively, with the St Brendan’s goal coming via Ciaran Ludden.

Mark Kinsella and Patrick Lambe also featured prominently for the winners, with Richie Barry, Shane Foley, Kinsella, Trevor Purtill and Noel Lane winning their first final at the fourth attempt.

JHC ‘C’ Final: Whitehall Colmcille 2-13 Na Fianna 0-17.

JHC ‘D’ Final: Round Towers Lusk 1-11 St Brendan’s 1-12.

JHC ‘E’ Final: Fingallians 1-13 Castleknock 1-15.

JHC ‘F’ Final: St Vincent’s 0-7 Whitehall Colmcille 0-9.

JHC ‘G’ Final: Thomas Davis 0-5 Portobello 0-21.

JHC ‘H’ Final: St Anne’s 3-8 St James’ Gaels An Caisleán 5-12.