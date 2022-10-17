| 10.5°C Dublin

Donnacha Carey nets to keep St John’s up in AFL 1

Donnacha Carey of Ballinteer St Johns got the all-important goal to stay up in AFL 1, 20 years after first winning promotion to the top flight.

Rónán Mac Lochlainn

Ballinteer St John’s preserved their Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 status after overcoming Cuala by 3-5 to 0-11 in their entertaining encounter at Hyde Park on Saturday.

The visitors raced out of the traps with a goal from Fearghal Duffy helping build a healthy 1-3 to 0-1 advantage before Cuala began to take control with Niall O’Callaghan’s ability from placed balls and open play seeing the hosts overtake their opponents by half-time (0-7 to 1-3).

Peter Duffy and Michael Conroy were also on target for Cuala as they moved 0-10 to 1-4 clear but Duffy’s second goal of the game restored parity, prompting a frantic and low-scoring conclusion. 

Ballinteer defended impressively at this point with Diarmuid Kennedy and Ben Millist shining in the central defensive positions while Colm Fitzpatrick enjoyed an influential display at wing-forward. 

Opportunities were spurned before Donnacha Carey settled the issue with a third St John’s goal, leaving Cuala to face Naomh Mearnóg in the relegation play-off. 

Ballinteer will face Raheny in the top flight next year after the latter finished well to defeat St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh by 1-10 to 0-10 in their AFL2 promotion play-off at St Anne’s Park. 

Four points from Garreth Smith and further efforts by Irinel Popa and Conor Bresnan helped Plunkett’s to a 0-6 to 0-4 interval lead and a brace of Ted Furman frees increased their lead but a goal from Jack Dalton saw Raheny claim the precious win.  

 

AFL1: Cuala 0-11 Ballinteer St John’s 3-5.

AFL2 promotion play-off: Raheny 1-10 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-10.

AFL2: St Anne’s 1-13 Templeogue Synge Street 3-12.

