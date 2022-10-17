Donnacha Carey nets to keep St John’s up in AFL 1

Donnacha Carey of Ballinteer St Johns got the all-important goal to stay up in AFL 1, 20 years after first winning promotion to the top flight.

Ballinteer St John’s preserved their Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 status after overcoming Cuala by 3-5 to 0-11 in their entertaining encounter at Hyde Park on Saturday.

The visitors raced out of the traps with a goal from Fearghal Duffy helping build a healthy 1-3 to 0-1 advantage before Cuala began to take control with Niall O’Callaghan’s ability from placed balls and open play seeing the hosts overtake their opponents by half-time (0-7 to 1-3).

Peter Duffy and Michael Conroy were also on target for Cuala as they moved 0-10 to 1-4 clear but Duffy’s second goal of the game restored parity, prompting a frantic and low-scoring conclusion.

Ballinteer defended impressively at this point with Diarmuid Kennedy and Ben Millist shining in the central defensive positions while Colm Fitzpatrick enjoyed an influential display at wing-forward.

Opportunities were spurned before Donnacha Carey settled the issue with a third St John’s goal, leaving Cuala to face Naomh Mearnóg in the relegation play-off.

Ballinteer will face Raheny in the top flight next year after the latter finished well to defeat St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh by 1-10 to 0-10 in their AFL2 promotion play-off at St Anne’s Park.

Four points from Garreth Smith and further efforts by Irinel Popa and Conor Bresnan helped Plunkett’s to a 0-6 to 0-4 interval lead and a brace of Ted Furman frees increased their lead but a goal from Jack Dalton saw Raheny claim the precious win.

AFL1: Cuala 0-11 Ballinteer St John’s 3-5.

AFL2 promotion play-off: Raheny 1-10 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 0-10.

AFL2: St Anne’s 1-13 Templeogue Synge Street 3-12.