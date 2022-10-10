Donal Burke a guiding force for Na Fianna as Glasnevin outfit see off a Cuala side without Con O’Callaghan

Cuala's Darragh O'Connell and Andy Power combine to try and stop Na Fianna's Sean Currie in possession in the Dublin SHC1 semi-final at Parnell Park. Picture: Arthur Carron

Na Fianna produced an outstanding performance at Parnell Park on Sunday to defeat Cuala and book their spot alongside Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin Senior One Hurling Championship decider.

This will be the second of two major finals featuring these clubs, with the Na Fianna and Crokes footballers set to do battle in this weekend’s top-tier showpiece. Having also featured against St Vincent’s at the closing stage of the Dublin senior camogie championship recently, it is proving to be a memorable club season for the Glasnevin outfit.

Cuala had seven points to spare (1-25 to 2-15) over Na Fianna in a Group One encounter at the same venue on August 13, but it was last year’s beaten finalists who had much the better of the opening exchanges in their latest meeting. Thanks to points from Tom Brennan, Peter Feeney, Colin Currie, Donal Burke (two) and AJ Murphy, the northsiders were 0-6 to 0-2 in front on the first-quarter mark.

Expand Close NA FIANNA: (back, l-r) Tom Gleeson, Aaron Jessop, Michael Murphy, Rob Fenlon Colm Currie, Sean Murphy, Diarmuid Clerkin, Conor McHugh, Martin Quilty, John Tierney, Seán Ryan, Peter Mongey, Liam Stacey, Seán Burke, Hugh Fenlon; (front, l-r) Jack Meaghar, Peter Feeney, Seán Currie, Liam Rushe, Feargal Breathnach, Tom Brennan, Jonathan Treacy, Donal Ryan, Seán Baxter, Donal Burke, AJ Murphy, Matthew Oliver, Conor Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp NA FIANNA: (back, l-r) Tom Gleeson, Aaron Jessop, Michael Murphy, Rob Fenlon Colm Currie, Sean Murphy, Diarmuid Clerkin, Conor McHugh, Martin Quilty, John Tierney, Seán Ryan, Peter Mongey, Liam Stacey, Seán Burke, Hugh Fenlon; (front, l-r) Jack Meaghar, Peter Feeney, Seán Currie, Liam Rushe, Feargal Breathnach, Tom Brennan, Jonathan Treacy, Donal Ryan, Seán Baxter, Donal Burke, AJ Murphy, Matthew Oliver, Conor Kelly. Photo: Arthur Carron

Expand Close Cuala: (back, l-r) Ryan Malone, Emmett Murphy, Simon Timlin, Colm O’Farrell, Seán Moran, Diarmuid Ó Floinn, Andy Power, Cian O’Callaghan, Seán Brennan, Colm Cronin, Dara Twomey, Jack Twomey, Michael Conroy, Mark Schutte; (front, l-r) Seán Treacy, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Cormac Spain, Kevin Kirwin, Cillian Sheannon, Jack Malone, Darragh O’Connell, Shane Hayes, David Treacy, Niall Carty, Colm Sheannon, Liam Murphy. Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cuala: (back, l-r) Ryan Malone, Emmett Murphy, Simon Timlin, Colm O’Farrell, Seán Moran, Diarmuid Ó Floinn, Andy Power, Cian O’Callaghan, Seán Brennan, Colm Cronin, Dara Twomey, Jack Twomey, Michael Conroy, Mark Schutte; (front, l-r) Seán Treacy, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Cormac Spain, Kevin Kirwin, Cillian Sheannon, Jack Malone, Darragh O’Connell, Shane Hayes, David Treacy, Niall Carty, Colm Sheannon, Liam Murphy. Photo: Arthur Carron

Although brothers Seán and David Treacy had found the range for their Dalkey counterparts, Diarmuid Clerkin’s superb goal at the end of a sweeping 19th-minute move helped underline Na Fianna’s intentions. While the absence of Dublin senior footballer Con O’Callaghan was keenly felt by Cuala, Liam Murphy was a more than able replacement.

He had registered three points by the 26th minute to keep the eight-time champions in the reckoning. However, they were subsequently rocked when Na Fianna netminder Jonathan Tracey’s long delivery – following a quick one-two with Conor McHugh off a puck-out – seemed to drift all the way into the net.

Colum Sheanon did fire back with a Cuala point, only for Burke to split the uprights three times in as many minutes at the opposite end. Despite conceding a third free to David Treacy, Na Fianna brought a commanding 2-12 to 0-8 cushion into the interval.

It was anticipated there would be a backlash from Cuala on the resumption, and so it proved. Supplementing a brace from Darragh O’Connell, David Treacy added 0-4 from placed-balls to leave his side four points adrift heading into the final 15 minutes of normal time.

Na Fianna initially struggled to replicate the quality of hurling that had put them in such a strong position, but Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s charges eventually came to terms with a resurgent Cuala. Courtesy of unanswered efforts from Fergal Breathnach and Sky Blues attacker Burke (two), they were in the driving seat with the finishing line in sight.

O’Connell, Murphy and David Treacy contributed a combined 15 points and all three players enhanced their personal tallies in the closing moments. Yet Na Fianna were never in danger of losing a grip on the proceedings and Burke knocked over three frees to ensure Na Fianna progressed with a degree of comfort.

MATCH FILE

SCORERS - Na Fianna: D Burke 0-10 (9f); D Clerkin, J Tracey 1-0 each; P Feeney, C Currie, AJ Murphy 0-2 each; F Breathnach, M Murphy 0-1 each. Cuala: D Treacy 0-8 (8f); L Murphy 0-4; D O’Connell 0-3; Colm Sheanon, S Treacy 0-1 each.

NA FIANNA: J Tracey; C McHugh, S Burke, D Ryan; S Baxter, L Rushe, S Currie; M Murphy, P Feeney; T Brennan, D Clerkin, C Currie; D Burke, AJ Murphy, F Breathnach. Subs: M Quilty for Baxter (48), S Ryan for AJ Murphy (52), H Fenlon for Breathnach (59).

CUALA: S Brennan; S Timlin, C O’Callaghan, A Power; D O’Connell, S Moran, D Ó Floinn; J Malone, Cillian Sheanon; D Treacy, C Cronin, Colum Sheanon; L Murphy, M Schutte, S Treacy. Subs: M Conroy for Power (26), K Kirwan for Colm Sheanon, N Carty for Cillian Sheanon (both h-t), E Murphy for S Treacy (49).

MENTORS - Na Fianna: N Ó Ceallachain, M O’Dwyer, N O’Hara. Cuala: J Twomey, S Bulfin, JJ Doyle, M Kennedy.

REFEREE: J Buckley (Setanta).

WIDES - Na Fianna: 6 (3+3). Cuala: 6 (2+4).

CONDITIONS: Blustery throughout with spells of rain and sunshine.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Peter Feeney (Na Fianna).