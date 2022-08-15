Diarmuid inspired the generations at St John's

Diarmuid Desmond (c) played with Ballinteer St John's for many years and had a deep affection for Kerry GAA.

So many messages tumbled in. From everywhere. Sparking the memories. Of happy days.

From cutting the turf in Rathmore to helping young colleagues at 34 College Green, the home of the Bank of Ireland.

From the street where he lived. Of a helping hand and a kind word. Of trips away. To the gathering where the air would be filled with laughter, and a rendition of ‘The Boys of Barr na Sráide’.

All the words were parcelled with the one clear message – Diarmuid Desmond was a legend and a gentleman. A man that was true to himself. And, perhaps, that’s what people admired the most.

He brought his love of Kerry football to Dublin when he joined the Bank in 1970. He delighted in talking about the Gods of football – Mick O’Connell, Jack O’Shea and Maurice Fitzgerald.

Diarmuid and a few colleagues formed a team in the Bank of Ireland. In the close season he played soccer with Belmont Wanderers of the United Churches League in Herbert Park. Along with John O’Sullivan, Cian’s father.

He joined Ballinteer St John’s. “The best thing that ever happened to me.” He played till he was 66. And with his two sons, Paddy and Tommy.

His coaching helped so many to flourish at Marlay Park. And so many were inspired by his values of hard work, honesty and integrity. He was the colleague, neighbour and team mate that everyone would love to have.

Mulcahy brothers shine for St Vincent's

St Vincent’s are going well in Group 2 of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Hurling Championship. They defeated Craobh Chiaráin in Parnell Park on Saturday. The Craobh are managed by All-Star, Alan McCrabbe.

Before the game, there was a minute’s silence to honour the memory of George O’Reilly, a devoted supporter of the Craobh for so long.

Saturday marked a proud day for the Mulcahy brothers of St Vincent’s. The three brothers were in action – Seán, James and Oisín.

Their father, Garrett, was on the last Vincent’s team to win the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship title in 1993, as was their uncle, Tom Quinn.

The three brothers started against Craobh. They gave it everything. Just like their Dad did everytime he pulled on the famous Vincent’s jersey.

The Malahide Road derby hummed along. And several of the Craobh players joined their Vincent’s pals across the road after the game.



Brother Kevin Crowley is a treasure of the capital

A great friend of Dublin is hanging up the boots this week. Brother Kevin Crowley of the Capuchin Day Centre in Bow Street.

He’s been looking after the city’s poor and homeless since 1969. Providing hot meals, food parcels and clothing that meant so much to so many.

He’s a Freeman of Dublin. And a living Saint. After winning the All-Ireland, the Dubs always stopped off at the Centre.

Some of the Dubs have worked in the kitchen over the years. He shares the team’s philosophy. And humility. He says that whoever takes his jersey will improve the team.

He has done the work in such a quiet way. The only time he welcomed publicity was to try and get extra funding.

Of all the people that used the Centre, he never asked any questions. And he treated them in the same way as the Pope when he visited.

He’s going home to his native Cork. He says he’ll miss all his Dublin friends. And the All-Ireland winning homecomings.

Yet, he says, he wishes is that someday, soon, Cork will visit the Centre. With Sam. And the MacCarthy.



Rounders is expanding in Dublin

Rounders keeps progressing across the Dublin GAA fields. Limekiln are thriving. They are at home in Tymon Park.

Their ladies’ team have advanced to the All-Ireland Senior semi-final in Kinnegad against Breaffy of Mayo on August 27.

Dublin will also be represented in the Intermediate semi-finals. By the Na hUain Bheaga ladies, and the Mixed team from Kevins.

The St Finian’s of Swords Mixed team are in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final. The women of Kevins are also in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final. The Kevins aces include Californian, Erica Meslin, and fast bowler, Serena Scott.





